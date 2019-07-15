Celebrate National Ice Cream Month at Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip

Popular bakery café offers buy one scoop, get your second scoop for free – all July

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® is cooling things off this July for National Ice Cream Month by offering guests a free second scoop of ice cream all month long!

Each one of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip’s mouthwatering ice cream flavors will tempt even the most disciplined diets, so go ahead and treat yourself with this sweet special starting July 1.

“We are so excited to celebrate National Ice Cream Month with our guests this July,” said Ziad Dalal, founder and president of Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip. “We want our guests to come in and cool down during one of the hottest months of the year, and what better way to do so than by getting an extra scoop of our tasty ice cream for free!”

The premier bakery café’s refreshing special is only valid at locations that serve ice cream. It’s not valid with any other offer and toppings are excluded.

In addition to this celebratory offer, Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is helping guests make forever memories this summer with sweet and savory made-to-order party trays that may be ordered online or by calling ahead to the nearest café.

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. For more information about Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip and to find the nearest location, visit NestleCafe.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premier dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premier restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises over 120 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500” and is the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the Longest Line of Cookies, achieved on May 15, 2019 in Frisco, Texas. For more information please visit nestlecafe.com. We proudly serve Edy’s® Ice Cream.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano®, Edy’s® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

