Celebrate National Ice Cream Day With 16 Handles!

Get 3 ounces of soft serve + toppings free on Sunday, July 18th when you scan the 16 Handles app at any NYC 16 Handles shop!

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, 16 Handles is giving away FREE SOFT SERVE for 16 Handles app users. In order to receive their 3 ounces free, guests must either be existing app users or must download the 16 Handles app before visiting on July 18th.

16 Handles has always been known as the ultimate soft-serve destination, and ice cream flavors have become some of the brand’s most popular offerings. This year alone, the 16 Handles Artisan creamery crafted three new recipes: Cookie Dough Ice Cream, Butter Pecan Ice Cream, and Cookies & Cream Ice Cream. These join classics like Strawberry Shortcake, Vanilla, and Chocolate.

While National Ice Cream Day celebrates the classic dairy-based treat, guests can also choose to redeem their credit for any of 16 Handles’ many options: frozen yogurt, gelato, sorbet, or vegan soft serve from this summer’s 16 Handles x Oatly collaboration. The credit can also be redeemed for pickup or delivery via the 16 Handles app for guests who may prefer to order ahead.

“Our Artisan flavors really set 16 Handles apart,” says CEO Solomon Choi. “We use our own, all-natural recipes with ingredients like scratch-baked cookies folded into the soft-serve ice cream base. We’re thrilled that these flavors have been so popular with guests, and National Ice Cream Day is a great time to celebrate them!”

“There’s no better way to enjoy summer than with soft serve ice cream,” says CEO Solomon Choi. “We’ve added more Artisan ice cream flavors to the handles this year than ever before to meet the demand of our guests, so we’re all excited to be celebrating with free soft serve on National Ice Cream Day.”

By downloading the 16 Handles app , guests not only receive their 3 ounces free on National Ice Cream Day but also start receiving points toward more free credits with every purchase – in store or for pickup & delivery.

Disclaimers for your reference:

*National Ice Cream Day credit valid only on 07/18/21. Must use the 16 Handles app to participate. Limit one discount per app account. Guest must pay for any amount over 3 ounces; discount is only valid for first 3 ounces of soft serve and toppings free at $0.75/ounce ($2.25 total credit value). Credit can also be redeemed online/in the 16 Handles app for pickup or delivery at the equivalent dollar value of $2.25 per order. Additional restrictions may apply.

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan’s East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to over 30 locations with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks, and other treats & snacks. Each shop’s full menu is available in store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers, including Trees for the Future, which focuses on environmental sustainability.

For more information visit http://www.16handles.com , Facebook or Twitter .

The post Celebrate National Ice Cream Day With 16 Handles! first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.