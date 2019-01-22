Enjoy food and FUN with teammates at the ultimate entertainment destination Jan. 28

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Add some FUN to your work day and celebrate National Have Fun at Work Day at Main Event Entertainment!

On Jan. 28, Main Event invites you to take a break from your daily routine to celebrate the day with coworkers at the ultimate entertainment destination. Whether you’re looking to play all day or have some FUN during your lunch break, Main Event offers the most FUN under one roof with activities that everyone can enjoy.

Looking to celebrate with the whole office? On National Have Fun at Work Day, Main Event is offering half-off Team Building Packages for some FUN team bonding! Put your team to the test with a variety of problem solving, trust building, strategizing and motivational activities. Make your reservation today by visiting mainevent.com.

In addition to Team Building Packages, Main Event will be offering several other specials that are perfect for celebrating:

All-You-Can-Play Activities : All-you-can-play bowling, billiards, multi-level laser tag and more! ($19.95 per guest) *Activities vary per location.

: All-you-can-play bowling, billiards, multi-level laser tag and more! ($19.95 per guest) *Activities vary per location. Unlimited Arcade Game Play : Unlimited arcade game play in the arcade games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive arcade games. ($19.95 per guest)

: Unlimited arcade game play in the arcade games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive arcade games. ($19.95 per guest) Food and FUN Combo: Choose one of six delicious entrées and get $10 in arcade play for just $17.95.

Each Main Event center features state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, billiards and a games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive arcade games. And whether you’re looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos, oven-baked artisan pizza and more in a full-service American-fare grill – or handcrafted cocktails in a high energy sports bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event is a FUN place to hang out, watch the big game and challenge your friends to a game or two.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 42 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most FUN you can have under one roof, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com. Main Event: “Eat. Bowl. Play.”

Contact:

Ladd Biro

Champion Management

972-930-9933

lbiro@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com