Celebrate National Gyro Day with Free Gyros from Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Acclaimed Mediterranean café offering ticket for a free gyro to guests who purchase a gyro on Sept. 1

Birmingham, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) There is no better place to celebrate National Gyro Day than at Taziki’s Mediterranean Café !

Why is that? Because Taziki’s is giving away a FREE gyro ticket to anyone at participating locations who purchases a gyro on Sept. 1 – National Gyro Day. The ticket can be redeemed on a future visit from Sept. 5 through the end of the month.

Taziki’s fans in Atlanta and Birmingham are also getting an exclusive treat on National Gyro Day as the Mediterranean café is exclusively introducing a Street Gyro. Any purchase made on this special day will be accompanied by a FREE Street Gyro ticket, which can be redeemed from Sept. 5 to October 30 with this limited time offer.

The Street Gyro consists of char-broiled, shaved beef and lamb gyro meat served on a hot griddled pita with crispy potatoes, fresh sliced tomato, red onion and Taziki sauce. This creation is like something you’d find from a vendor on the streets of Greece!

“We have been looking forward to National Gyro Day all year long,” said Taziki’s Mediterranean Café CEO Dan Simpson. “Taziki’s is dedicated to providing meaningful meals filled with classic, health-focused Mediterranean flavors every day,” said Taziki’s Mediterranean Café CEO Dan Simpson. “We wanted to take that experience to the next level, so we thought National Gyro Day was the perfect time to share a free gyro with all of our fans!”

Taziki’s is the go-to place for gyros with a wide selection of healthy and delicious options including the Greek Salad Gyro, Grilled Chicken Gyro, Grilled Chicken Basil-Pesto Gyro, Grilled Beef Tender Gyro, Grilled Lamb Gyro, Grilled Veggie Gyro and Turkey Club Gyro. Guests in participating markets can choose from any of these options to receive their own FREE regular gyro ticket.

Both dine-in and online orders will qualify for both promotions, but the free street or regular gyro ticket can only be redeemed in stores.

To find a Taziki’s near you, visit tazikis.com/location . To order, visit togoorder.com .

