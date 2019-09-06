Celebrate National Guacamole Day at Uncle Julio’s

Complimentary Tableside Guacamole offered with new loyalty program sign-ups

Dallas, Fort Worth, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Where should you be to savor the tasty combination of fresh avocados with your choice of your favorite guacamole ingredients? On National Guacamole Day September 16, the place to be is Uncle Julio’s, where Tableside Guacamole is made right before your eyes, just moments before you enjoy the fresh taste.

For a complimentary Tableside Guacamole, guests 18 and older can sign up for the Amigo Especial Loyalty Program in an Uncle Julio’s restaurant or online at www.UncleJulios.com. It’s free to sign up for the program, which simply requires a valid e-mail address, and guests begin accruing points toward free dessert, priority seating, an appetizer fiesta and more. (Complimentary Tableside Guacamole for new member sign-ups only. Loyalty members who achieve Platinum status receive free Tableside Guacamole every visit for one year after reaching the Platinum level.)

When guests order Tableside Guacamole, a waiter brings all the freshness to the table in a custom kitchen cart. Guests can select from a variety of ingredients, including onions, cilantro, jalapenos, tomatoes and more to be added to their Haas avocados, which the waiter mashes before their eyes, and mixes with all their preferred ingredients. The guacamole is then served in a hand-carved stone Molcajete for guests to enjoy at their leisure with warm, fresh corn chips. Tableside Guacamole is $12.99.

Who knew guacamole could be this fresh?

Uncle Julio’s serves made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, using fresh ingredients and authentic recipes to create its signature taste in everything from mesquite-grilled meats to hand-crafted margaritas. Guests find memorable dining experiences through a welcoming atmosphere and interactive menu, such as watching guacamole made tableside, looking into the open kitchen to see dishes being prepared, or cracking open a Chocolate Piñata. Headquartered in the Dallas, Texas area, the first Uncle Julio’s opened in 1986 and continues to expand to define the polished casual Mexican industry. To find a location near you or to peruse the mouth-watering menu, visit UncleJulios.com, or connect with Uncle Julio’s on Facebook @UncleJulios and Instagram @UncleJuliosMexican.

Editor’s note: High-res food and beverage images, including Tableside Guacamole, are available for download here.

Media Contacts:

Suzanne Gentry Flodin

214-500-4289

suzanne@thegentryagency.com

Rachel Hedstrom

972-365-7741

rachel@thegentryagency.com