Celebrate National Guacamole Day with $5 Fresh Guacamole and $5 Margaritas from Uncle Julio’s

Free Guacamole offered with new loyalty program sign-ups

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Savor the tasty combination of Haas avocados and delicious, fresh mix-ins with Uncle Julio’s – either dine-in or to-go – on National Guacamole Day September 16.

Guests dining in (or enjoying the weather on an Uncle Julio’s patio!) can request a large Prepared to Order Guacamole. Guests select from a variety of fresh ingredients, including onions, cilantro, jalapenos, tomatoes and more to be added to their Haas avocados, which are freshly mashed and mixed with all their preferred ingredients. Prepared to Order Guacamole is served in a hand-carved stone Molcajete for guests to enjoy at their leisure with warm, fresh tortilla chips. It doesn’t get any fresher than this! In honor of National Guacamole Day, Prepared to Order Guacamole is only $5 (a $14 value).

For a complimentary Prepared to Order Guacamole, guests 18 and older can sign up for the Amigo Especial Loyalty Program in an Uncle Julio’s restaurant or at UncleJulios.com . It’s free to sign up for the program, which simply requires a valid e-mail address. Guests can begin accruing points toward free dessert, priority seating, an appetizer fiesta and more – and they can get their complimentary guacamole on National Guacamole Day, or on their next visit. (Complimentary Prepared to Order Guacamole is valid for new member sign-ups only.)

To-go customers can also order a large, delicious Prepared to Order Guacamole for only $5.

What goes better with guacamole than delicious margaritas? In honor of National Guacamole Day, dine-in guests have their choice of a Julio’s Gold Margaritas, Frozen ‘Ritas or Swirl Margaritas for only $5 each. To-go customers have their choice of Frozen ‘Ritas or Swirl Margaritas for only $5 each (at participating locations).

“Is it a coincidence that September 16 is also National Working Parents Day? Margaritas and guacamole seem to be in order this year!” said Harper Caron, president of Uncle Julio’s.

Celebrate National Guacamole Day with Uncle Julio’s for:

Prepared to Order Guacamole for dine-in customers for only $5.

Complimentary Prepared to Order Guacamole for new Uncle Julio’s Especial Loyalty Program Members (use it on National Guacamole Day or on your next visit!).

Large Prepared to Order Guacamole for to-go orders for only $5.

Choice of Julio’s Gold, Frozen ‘Rita, or Swirl Margarita for dine-in guests for only $5.

Choice of a Frozen ‘Rita or Swirl Margarita for only $5 for to-go customers (where applicable).

Uncle Julio’s serves made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, using fresh ingredients and authentic recipes to create its signature taste in everything from mesquite-grilled meats to hand-crafted margaritas. Headquartered in the Dallas, Texas area, the first Uncle Julio’s opened in 1986 and continues to expand to define the polished casual Mexican industry. To find a location near you or to peruse the mouth-watering menu, visit UncleJulios.com , or connect with Uncle Julio’s on Facebook @UncleJulios and Instagram @UncleJuliosMexican .

Media Contacts:

Suzanne Gentry Flodin

214-500-4289

suzanne@thegentryagency.com

Rachel Hedstrom

972-365-7741

rachel@thegentryagency.com

