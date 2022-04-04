Celebrate National Empanada Day with Rustika Café and Bakery

Popular family-owned café and bake shoppe to offer buy one, get one free empanadas and host social media giveaway on April 8

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Renowned for its scratch-made empanadas, Rustika Café and Bakery is celebrating the popular pastry with a special BOGO offer this National Empanada Day on April 8!

Rustika’s empanadas have been one of the most beloved items on the café and bakery’s menu for over 25 years. In honor of the national holiday, Rustika Café and Bakery is giving the ultimate gift of FREE empanadas along with a nationwide giveaway! All day on April 8, fans of the Texas-based bakery can buy one breakfast, savory or sweet empanada and get one free!

But the celebration doesn’t stop there! On April 8, Rustika will host a nationwide social media giveaway on its Instagram and Facebook pages, giving fans the chance to win a 12-pack of empanadas and a delicious 8-inch cake in the winner’s flavor of choice, including Chocolate Fudge, Triple Chocolate, Tres Leches, White Chocolate Raspberry, Italian Caramel Cream and more. Two winners will be chosen on Monday, April 11 and will be notified the same day.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to celebrate one of our most popular menu items,” said Founder Francis Reznick. “Our unique recipe has spanned for generations and has been a tried and true favorite for more than 25 years. At Rustika, we pride ourselves on providing authentic dishes and flavors, as well as using all-natural, preservative-free, and high-quality ingredients in all of our empanada fillings and doughs. We look forward to celebrating this fan-favorite item with everyone!”

Rustika Café and Bakery’s unique empanadas are handmade from scratch and baked, never fried. Each filling is prepared fresh for each empanada type, then Rustika’s chefs carefully measure, sauté and blend premium ingredients together to create the perfect flavor and texture combination. The bakers prepare the yogurt-based empanada dough, roll it out, and hand-cut each piece. Once the empanada is filled, they are ready to bake and enjoy! The dough is a family generational recipe that results in a brown and flaky exterior, while maintaining a smooth and soft interior. The dough has a subtle savory flavor that pairs perfectly with any of the fillings unique flavor complex.

Guests can enjoy Rustika Café and Bakery’s empanadas anytime of the day with breakfast, savory or sweet flavor options. The empanadas are the perfect quick snack and pair well with a soup, salad or similar side. To place an empanada order, visit goldbelly.com/rustika-cafe-and-bakery or find a café and bakery near you at rustikacafe.com/locations .

Inspired by cultural culinary experiences from across the globe that span generations, Rustika Café and Bakery serves delicious Jewish-Mexican fusion favorites such as Chilaquiles, Migas and Matzah Ball Soup, along with the traditional omelets, sandwiches, salads and more. Plus, guests can indulge in decadent cakes, cookies, pies, desserts and pastries as the perfect treat after – or maybe even before – a great meal.

Rustika Café and Bakery specializes in all-natural, preservative-free, handmade cakes that are perfect for any occasion. The bakery’s talented cake artists create beautiful, tasty edible masterpieces daily that are the perfect centerpieces for birthdays, baby showers, wedding showers, graduations, weddings and more.

To learn more, visit www.RustikaCafe.com . Rustika Café and Bakery offers attractive franchise development opportunities across the U.S. For more information, please call Kat Davidson at 678.485.8413 or email kat@rustikacafe.com .

About Rustika Café and Bakery

Founded by Pastry Chef Francis Reznick in 1994, Rustika Café and Bakery is a family-owned and operated establishment with five locations throughout the Houston area. Rustika Café and Bakery’s vision is simple: use only the highest-quality ingredients while putting an international flair to each dish. Born in Mexico from Jewish-European descent, Chef Reznick sources ingredients and recipes from across the globe. Everything on Rustika Café and Bakery’s menu, from chilaquiles and empanadas to gourmet cookies and cakes, are scratch-made, in-house daily using only the best all-natural, preservative-free ingredients. Rustika Café and Bakery ships its famous cakes and empanadas nationwide with Goldbelly – straight from Houston to your doorstep. For more information on Rustika Café & Bakery, visit www.RustikaCafe.com .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

