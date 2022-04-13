Celebrate National Eggs Benedict Day with The Toasted Yolk Café

Popular full-service neighborhood eatery to give away three $100 gift cards via Instagram and Facebook April 15-17

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) There’s no better way to celebrate National Eggs Benedict Day on Saturday, April 16 than by getting toasted while enjoying an Arnold at The Toasted Yolk Café !

The local neighborhood eatery’s menu features a delicious line-up of eggs benedicts, known famously at Toasted Yolk as Arnolds, that offer a variety of flavor profiles and ingredients to satisfy any craving. The Toasted Yolk’s twist on the popular breakfast dish is available in its original form or can be transformed into a one-of-a-kind West Coast, Southwestern, Southern Fried or Alaskan-style creation. Plus, the one-of-a-kind Arnolds pair perfectly with Toasted Yolk’s reimagined drinks such as its frozen Bellinis, bloody marys, Rise ‘N’ Shine Punch and Jackie’s Morning Rita.

In addition to serving crazy delicious benedicts, Toasted Yolk is celebrating National Eggs Benedict Day by giving away a $100 gift card to three lucky guests! Guests that order and post a picture with their Arnold on Instagram or Facebook and tag @thetoastedyolk between April 15-17 will be entered to win a $100 gift card.

“We’re excited to give our iconic Arnolds the spotlight they deserve,” said CEO Chris Milton. “Over the years, we’ve loved expanding the Arnold into the delicious variations we have on the menu today. And the best part about the Arnold is you get to enjoy it with Toasted Yolk’s outstanding service and welcoming atmosphere. We can’t wait to celebrate this delicious holiday with everyone!”

For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

The Toasted Yolk Café: It’s Never Too Early To Get Toasted.

About The Toasted Yolk Café

The Toasted Yolk Café is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics. Founded by longtime friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott in Houston, Texas in 2010, The Toasted Yolk is committed to unwavering quality of food, farm-to-table freshness and unmatched service. Its menus are tailored to meals enjoyed throughout the day, allowing diners to enjoy egg specialties and coffee in the morning, boozy cocktails and savory pancakes at brunch, and a variety of delicious salads, sandwiches and soups at lunch. The Toasted Yolk has more than doubled its size over the last 24 months and currently operates 18 locations throughout the Lone Star State with 22 units in the development process in Texas, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee. For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

