Celebrate National Doughnut Day with these sweet deals

National Doughnut Day is Friday. Here’s where you can score a doughnut deal in the region to celebrate.

Duck Donuts

Free classic doughnut. Includes bare, cinnamon-sugar and powdered sugar doughnuts. No purchase necessary. Duck Donuts, 4655 Monticello Ave. No. 103 in the Williamsburg area, also will give away a buy-one-get-one free coupon that can be used June 4-17. Info: duckdonuts.com/national-donut-day or 757-258-3825.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage. Classic doughnuts include Boston kreme, glazed, glazed chocolate and strawberry frosted with sprinkles. Available at all Dunkin’ Donuts locations while supplies last. Info: dunkindonuts.com/news.

Glazed Doughnuts

Glazed Doughnuts, 24 Wine St. in Hampton, is offering a free doughnut of your choice with the purchase of a dozen. Info: facebook.com/glazeddoughnutshampton.

Krispy Kreme

Free doughnut of your choice. No purchase necessary. Only at participating locations. Info: krispykreme.com/NDD.

Ringo's Donuts

Get one free glazed doughnut. Located at 1200 S Church St. in Smithfield. Info: facebook.com/RingOs-Donuts-251621232433 or 757-357-7070.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3437.