Celebrate National Dessert Day with a Sweet Freebie at TooJay’s Deli

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) TooJay’s Deli is celebrating National Dessert Day with an irresistible offer from the restaurant’s renowned bakery.

On Wednesday, October 14 guests can enjoy a free slice of cake with the purchase of any entrée. To redeem, guests must download and present the required coupon . This offer is available only for dine-in and takeout and is not valid for curbside or online orders. The offer is available while supplies last and is limited to one per person and one dessert per coupon.

TooJay’s bakery features an enticing variety of made-from-scratch cakes including the popular Banana Dream, Coconut Cake, Carrot Cake, Chocolate Layer Cake and the famous Killer Cake. Seasonal favorites Pumpkin Cheesecake and Pumpkin Spice Cake also are available through November 29.

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with all state and local requirements. They continue to be leaders in safe sanitation and food handling with team health checks and enhanced cleaning procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 . Guests can also enjoy TooJay’s great comfort food through curbside, takeout, delivery and catering.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli

