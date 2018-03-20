Celebrate National Crunchy Taco Day At Taco John’s

Get a free Crispy Beef Taco at popular quick-service restaurant tomorrow

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Yes, National Crunchy Taco Day is a real holiday. So, of course, the restaurant with the best tacos around – Taco John’s – is going to celebrate in a big way.

On Wednesday, March 21, Taco John’s guests can receive a FREE Crispy Beef Taco in honor of the tasty holiday.

Taco ‘bout a party!

In order to receive a complimentary crispy beef taco, customers must present the corresponding coupon that can be found under the “News & Offers” section of the TJ® Rewards App.

“No one does crunchy tacos like we do, plus we have ‘taco’ in our name, so we are obviously going to celebrate National Crunchy Taco Day,” said Tom Meyer, Taco John’s Vice President of Marketing. “There’s nothing better than experiencing the crunch and immediate burst of bold flavors when biting into our crispy beef tacos. We’re looking forward to celebrating this fun, delicious holiday with our guests.”

This special offer is available from open to close at all participating Taco John’s locations, but only on March 21, so be sure to visit on Wednesday to get your crunch on before the holiday ends.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat and Potato Burritos, original Street Tacos and world famous Potato Olés®. Taco John’s owns Taco Tuesday® with epic deals on crispy tacos every Tuesday. Download the TJ® Rewards App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

