Celebrate National Coffee Day With a Free Cup at Corner Bakery

Popular neighborhood bakery cafe gears up to give away free coffee Sept. 29 – Oct. 1 in honor of National Coffee Day

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Calling all caffeine fanatics … the best day of the year – National Coffee Day – is almost here and Corner Bakery is celebrating in a big way!

To commemorate National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, guests can fuel their day at Corner Bakery with a FREE coffee valid with any purchase from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

WHAT: Corner Bakery will give away a free coffee – any brewed hand-roasted coffee or cold brew – with any purchase in honor of National Coffee Day.

WHEN: Sept. 29 – Oct. 1.

WHERE: This offer is only valid at participating locations. Please visit www.cornerbakerycafe.com/offers to receive the offer and view participating locations. Offer must be presented to be redeemed.

“Coffee is a staple in the mornings for many of our guests,” said Donna Josephson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Corner Bakery. “We want to make sure they can stop by and get their needed pick-me-up while celebrating National Coffee Day. We offer a variety of deliciously brewed hand-roasted coffee and cold brews that pair perfectly with our craveable breakfast and bakery offerings.”

More than a bakery and more than a cafe, Corner Bakery is crafted for today’s lifestyle. Guests can make themselves at home in a warm, comfortable atmosphere, while enjoying their meal in the company of family and friends. To provide a complete experience for guests, the cafe offers online ordering and a Goodness To Go pickup station at select locations. Corner Bakery also offers an unrivaled catering experience, delivering signature, made-to-order breakfasts, lunches and dinners, including seasonal varieties for any occasion. For more information, visit cornerbakery.com.

About Corner Bakery Cafe

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Its restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since the brand was established in 1991. The original American Italian bakery cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Corner Bakery was recently recognized by TripAdvisor as a “Top U.S. Restaurant Chain” for 2019 and ranked one of Franchise Times’ “Top 200” brands in the franchise space. Corner Bakery restaurants are owned and operated by CBC Restaurant Corp. with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com, or follow Corner Bakery on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

