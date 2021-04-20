Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day The Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip Way

Premier dessert and bakery café offers 12 Classic Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip cookies for just $5 on May 15

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Calling all cookie lovers … Get ready for a National Chocolate Chip Day celebration unlike any other at Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® !

In honor of National Chocolate Chip Day on May 15, Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® fans can get 12 fresh-baked Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip cookies for just $5!

The invention of the renowned Toll House Cookie dates back to 1939 with Ruth Wakefield running the successful Toll House restaurant in Whitman, Massachusetts. While Wakefield was experimenting one day, she chopped up a bar of Nestlé® Semi-Sweet Chocolate into tiny bits and added them to her cookie dough. And then, voilà! Instead of melting through the cookie as she expected, the chocolate bits retained their shape, softening to a delicately creamy texture.

From there, the Chocolate Chip Cookie was born. Wakefield’s “Toll House Crunch Cookie” recipe was then published in a Boston newspaper and quickly became the trending cookie recipe. Which is exactly why Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® is inviting guests to celebrate this fan-favorite, freshly baked dessert!

“No matter the occasion, dessert should be exciting,” said Ziad Dalal, CEO of Crest Foods, Inc., franchisor of Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® cafes. “We wanted to celebrate this delicious day by offering our guests the premium Toll House cookie that started it all. Our cookies are made with passion and imagination, which is something we want every guest to have the opportunity to experience when they visit us on May 15!”

To receive this sweet special, visit a café near you or order online at nestlecafe.com . This offer is valid at participating locations only. To find your nearest café, visit nestlecafe.com/locations .

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® is a premier dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premier restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises over 90 bakery cafés in the United States. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500”.

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. For more information about Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® and to find the nearest location, visit NestleCafe.com and follow Nestle Toll House Café by Chip on Facebook and Twitter .

Nestle®, Toll House®, and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

