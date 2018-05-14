Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day At Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip

Five chocolate chip cookies for just $5.15 at popular bakery cafés May 15

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) As if you needed another excuse to enjoy a fresh-baked Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip cookie, the calendar offers this helpful reminder: May 15 is National Chocolate Chip Day!

The premium dessert destination is celebrating the occasion by serving up its classic cookie, full of soft chocolate chips, at a very special price.

On Tuesday, May 15, participating Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip locations across the nation will offer guests five of its famous classic chocolate chip cookies for just $5.15! Limit one order per customer. Classic chocolate chip cookies only.

What makes Toll House chocolate chips so good?!

It all began when Ruth Wakefield – who ran the successful Toll House restaurant in Whitman, Massachusetts – broke a bar of Nestlé® semi-sweet chocolate into tiny pieces and added them to the dough expecting to create a chocolate cookie. Instead, the semi-sweet bits held their shape and softened to a delicate creamy texture.

Wakefield’s “Toll House Crunch Cookie” recipe was published in a Boston newspaper and quickly became the trending cookie recipe everyone was baking. This year marks the 79th anniversary of the Toll House chocolate morsel.

So, join Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip in celebrating these delicious chocolate morsels by indulging in this special offer on May 15.

The premium dessert destination concept is built around the world’s most recognized food brand – Nestlé. Most cafés serve up freshly baked cookies, premium Nescafe® Milano® coffee, ice cream and a wide array of delectable treats. Some cafés also offer breakfast muffins, cinnamon rolls and croissants; gourmet sandwiches, crepes and paninis as lunch and dinner options; and barista-quality espressos, cappuccinos and lattes.

For more information about Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, visit NestleCafe.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and check us out on Yelp.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises over 150 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500.” For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com