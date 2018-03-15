Celebrate National Cheesesteak Day with Philly’s Best

Chow Down on SoCal’s Most Authentic Philly Cheesesteaks for $5.99 on Saturday, March 24!

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Philly’s Best, home of Southern California’s most authentic Philly Cheesesteaks, is celebrating National Cheesesteak Day in all its meaty, cheesy glory by inviting fans to grub on Cheesesteaks and Chicken Cheesesteaks for only $5.99 each. All day on Saturday, March 24, Cheesesteak lovers are encouraged to bring their appetites to Philly’s Best to celebrate this delicious holiday and eat like a true Philadelphian. To redeem this special one-day deal, print or display this Coupon on a mobile device.

“We are still on cloud nine after our Philadelphia Eagles brought home the huge win on Super Sunday, so we’re even more excited than usual to spread the Philly love on National Cheesesteak Day with this awesome value!” said Bob Levey, Philly native and founder of Philly’s Best. “For more than 25 years, we’ve been known for serving up the most genuine Philly Cheesesteaks in SoCal, using the very same ingredients as the best sandwich shops in Philadelphia. Our fans know that we’re the real deal and there’s no better place than Philly’s Best to celebrate National Cheesesteak Day!”

Bob and Andrea Levey founded Philly’s Best in 1992 when they couldn’t find a decent cheesesteak in Southern California. After eating their way through countless cheesesteak imitators, they opened Philly’s Best to show Californians what real Philly was all about! Just like in Philly, their award-winning cheesesteaks are made with thinly sliced steak or chicken breast cooked to order and served on a genuine Amoroso Roll. You can bet that biting into a fresh-grilled Philly’s Best Cheesesteak will make National Cheesesteak Day one of your favorite days of the year too.

This one-day deal is available on Saturday, March 24, at participating Philly’s Best locations. Deal valid for $5.99 regular Cheesesteaks and regular Chicken Cheesesteaks only, add-ons are extra. Coupon is required (printed or displayed on mobile device). Not valid with any other offers. To find your nearest Philly’s Best, visit www.eatphillysbest.com/store-locations.

About Philly’s Best

Philly’s Best is celebrating more than 25 years of true Philly flavor in Southern California. The company was started by native Philadelphians Bob and Andrea Levey, who wanted to bring the flavors of Philadelphia to their new home of Southern California. In 1992, they opened their first Philly’s Best location in Fountain Valley. The company’s authentic flavors start with proprietary recipes, along with ingredients and products direct from Philadelphia, including Amoroso® rolls, Wise® Chips, Taylor® Pork Roll, Frank’s® Soda, Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer® and a variety of TastyKake® offerings. A uniquely Philly brand and concept, Philly’s Best has grown to 21 locations throughout Southern California. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.eatphillysbest.com, call (949) 206-9724, “Like” them on Facebook, or follow on Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Samantha Wilson

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

samantha@powerhousecomm.com