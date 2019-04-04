Celebrate National Burrito Day at Taco John’s

2 for $4 Beef Burritos and $1 Bean Burritos April 4

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Each Taco John’s burrito is made fresh and packed with BIG flavor that’s worth celebrating, which is exactly what the popular quick-service restaurant plans to do.

On National Burrito Day, Thursday, April 4, Taco John’s will offer guests two burrito-loving specials:

2 Beef Burritos for $4 – 100% American beef, cheddar cheese, onions and Taco John’s signature mild sauce.

Bean Burritos for $1 – 100% American refried beans, cheddar cheese, onions and Taco John’s signature mild sauce.

These celebratory offers are only available for Taco John’s App users at participating locations from open to close on National Burrito Day. Simply present the coupon* through the App and enjoy tasty burritos at a wallet-friendly price. To download the app, visit www.tacojohns.com/app/.

*The coupon is not valid with any other discount or offer. Limit one coupon per customer on 4/4/19 only.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

