Celebrate National Burrito Day With Free Fries at Del Taco

On April 5th, Receive a Free Small Order of Fries with Purchase of a Two for $5 Classic Burritos Deal

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* invites guests to celebrate National Burrito Day on April 5th with a FREE small order of Del Taco’s famous Crinkle-Cut Fries when they purchase a two for $5 Classic Burritos deal.** No coupon required.

“Our guests have come to know and love the variety that our menu offers, which is why we’ve been pairing our tacos and burritos with our Crinkle-Cut Fries for more than 54 years,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This National Burrito Day, when guests purchase our two for $5 Classic Burritos deal, they’ll also get a free small order of fries as a token of our appreciation.”

Now offered at Del Taco restaurants nationwide, guests can satisfy their burrito cravings by mixing and matching any two Classic Burritos for just $5,** for a limited time only. Del Taco’s two for $5 Classic Burrito options include:

Del Combo Burrito: Seasoned beef combined with slow-cooked beans made from scratch, hand-grated cheddar cheese and zesty red sauce, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Del Beef Burrito: Seasoned beef, hand-grated cheddar cheese and zesty red sauce, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Classic Grilled Chicken Burrito: Fresh grilled chicken, Del Taco's famous secret sauce, fresh diced tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and hand-grated cheddar cheese, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Spicy Grilled Chicken Burrito: Fresh grilled chicken, fresca lime rice, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, tangy green sauce and hand-grated cheddar cheese, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

8 Layer Veggie Burrito: Slow-cooked beans made from scratch, fresca lime rice, tangy guacamole, fresh diced tomatoes, crisp lettuce, hand-grated cheddar cheese, zesty red sauce and cool sour cream, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

*By number of units

**Price and participation may vary by location. Restrictions may apply.

