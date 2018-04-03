Celebrate National Burrito Day With Free Fries at Del Taco

On April 5th, Receive a Free Small Order of Fries with Purchase of a Two for $5 Classic Burritos Deal
Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* invites guests to celebrate National Burrito Day on April 5th with a FREE small order of Del Taco’s famous Crinkle-Cut Fries when they purchase a two for $5 Classic Burritos deal.** No coupon required.
“Our guests have come to know and love the variety that our menu offers, which is why we’ve been pairing our tacos and burritos with our Crinkle-Cut Fries for more than 54 years,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This National Burrito Day, when guests purchase our two for $5 Classic Burritos deal, they’ll also get a free small order of fries as a token of our appreciation.”
Now offered at Del Taco restaurants nationwide, guests can satisfy their burrito cravings by mixing and matching any two Classic Burritos for just $5,** for a limited time only. Del Taco’s two for $5 Classic Burrito options include:
*By number of units
**Price and participation may vary by location. Restrictions may apply.
About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.
Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.
The brand’s UnFreshing Believable® campaign further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to provide guests with the best quality and value for their money. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.
