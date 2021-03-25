Celebrate National Burrito Day Like a Boss at Taco John’s

Popular quick-service restaurant offers Boss Burrito or Bowl for just $5 on National Burrito Day, April 1

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taco John’s has long been a believer that if you want to be a boss, then you need to eat like one.

That's why the popular quick-service restaurant that has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors since 1969 is celebrating National Burrito Day in a BIG way.

On Thursday, April 1, Taco John’s will offer the Grilled Chicken Boss Burrito or Bowl for just $5 to guests who redeem the offer in the Taco John’s App ! This bold deal is one you don’t want to miss and it’s pretty simple to claim. Those who already have the App will see the offer the morning of, and those who get the App on April 1 will receive the offer once their download is complete.

What’s in this indulgent, boss item, you may ask? The Boss Burrito is large and in charge, packed with over a pound** of cilantro-lime rice, black beans and grilled chicken, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Its sidekick, The Boss Bowl, hits your hunger right in the sweet spot with over a pound** of cilantro-lime rice, black beans and grilled chicken.

WHAT: Taco John’s is offering its Grilled Chicken Boss Burrito or Bowl for just $5 to guests who redeem the offer in the App.

WHEN: Thursday, April 1 from open to close.

WHERE: Participating Taco John’s locations nationwide.

Burrito lovers can also visit Taco John’s social media for a chance to win one of two Taco John’s $25 gift cards! From March 29-31, fans can enter on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter* by following @TacoJohns on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and commenting why they love Taco John’s burritos.

*The sweepstakes begins on March 29, 2021 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2021. No purchase is necessary to enter. Odds of winning depend on the cumulative number of people who meet both requirements by 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2021. A total of two (2) winners will be drawn at random and announced at 2 p.m. CT on April 1, 2021.

**Indicates an average weight per item.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

