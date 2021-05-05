Celebrate National Burger Month with TooJay’s Deli’s Mouthwatering Options

Delicious Rewards Members will receive double points on the purchase of any burger in May

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) May is National Burger Month and what better way to celebrate than enjoying America’s favorite food. Whether you are looking for classic flavors or a unique twist on this delicious item, TooJay’s Deli offers a variety of delicious options that will conquer all cravings. As an added bonus, Delicious Rewards members will Celebrate National Burger Month with TooJay’s Deli’s Mouthwatering Optionsreceive double points on the purchase of any burger through the month of May.

Guests can select from five different burger options including the signature Pastrami Burger, juicy sirloin rolled in pastrami rub and topped with tender pastrami, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayonnaise; Burger á la TooJay’s, topped with mushrooms, smokehouse bacon and melted Muenster cheese; the Chipotle Bacon Burger, caramelized onions, smokehouse bacon, Swiss cheese, arugula, and chipotle mayo; the traditional Patty Melt, a grilled burger topped with chipotle mayo, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye; or the popular Build Your Own Burger option that allows guests to customize from a large list of meats, cheese, toppings and sauces.

Guests can celebrate National Burger month at any of TooJay’s locations throughout Florida or dine at home with convenient takeout and curbside pick-up on pre-paid orders. To order online, visit toojays.com/order-now /.

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with all state and local requirements, including safe sanitation and food handling with team health checks and enhanced cleaning procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 . Guests also can enjoy TooJay’s great comfort food through curbside, takeout, delivery and catering.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; two Fort Lauderdale Magazine 2020 The Best of Fort Lauderdale Awards for Best Family Friendly Restaurant and Best Locally Made Food Product; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli .

Contact:

Kimberly Rodriguez

Pierson Grant Public Relations

krodriguez@piersongrant.com

The post Celebrate National Burger Month with TooJay’s Deli’s Mouthwatering Options first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.