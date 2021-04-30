Celebrate Mother’s Day in Roadhouse Style





Logan’s Roadhouse to offer Momma’s Surf & Turf, 12-ounce Prime Rib, free koozies and more May 7-9

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Celebrate Mother’s Day the Roadhouse way with Logan’s new special menu, made specifically with moms in mind!

Available May 7-9 at participating Logan’s Roadhouse locations (excluding California, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Augusta, Georgia), guests are invited to treat mom to an exceptional celebration with its Mom’s Day Specials featuring these delicious, limited-time items:

12-ounce Prime Rib ($25.99) – Seasoned with Logan’s signature rub, this USDA cut is slow-roasted for six hours and hand-carved to order. Served with two sides.

($25.99) – Seasoned with Logan’s signature rub, this USDA cut is slow-roasted for six hours and hand-carved to order. Served with two sides. Momma’s Surf & Turf ($26.99) – Eight-ounce USDA filet served on a bed of mashed potatoes with a creamy spinach sauce and topped with blackened grilled shrimp.



To add to the excitement, Logan’s will open early at 10 a.m. on May 9 and will give the first 50 moms to dine-in at any Logan’s restaurant a free, limited-edition koozie!

“We wanted to create a special menu with items that were fit for the special superwoman in your life,” said SPB Hospitality Chief Marketing Officer Josh Kern. “Our Mom’s Day menu paired with Logan’s rockin’ atmosphere and upbeat hospitality creates the perfect setting for family and friends to make lasting memories this Mother’s Day weekend. We can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!”

In addition to its Mom’s Day Specials, Logan’s will offer craveable starters like its Made-From-Scratch Loaded Potato Skins, Mozzarella Sticks and Spinach & Artichoke Dip. For the main course, Logan’s will also offer mesquite wood-grilled favorites such as its Filet Mignon, New York Strip, Signature Ribeye, Shrimp Stacked Salmon and Coastal Carolina Shrimp.

The options don’t stop there! Guests can add premium toppers to their steak: Garlic Butter, Brewski Onions®, Crispy Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms and Blue Cheese Butter & Bacon, and Brewski Style®, or add a Skewer of Grilled Shrimp served with garlic dill sauce to any entrée! Special sides include Bacon Mac & Cheese and Sautéed Red Wine Garlic Mushrooms.

For a special treat, give mom some time to wine down. Available in six-ounce or nine-ounce glasses and bottles, choose from a cabernet sauvignon, merlot, chardonnay, pinot grigio and white zinfandel. Additionally, Logan’s is offering refreshing cocktails. Their Prickly Pear ‘Rita and Southern Roadhouse Peach are the perfect addition to any meal.

Also available for carryout, guests can order any of these featured menu items at orders.logansroadhouse.com . To learn more or to view the full menu, visit logansroadhouse.com .

About Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Nashville. Offering mesquite wood-grilled steaks, signature yeast rolls and American-inspired signature favorites for 28 years, Logan’s has 113 corporate and 23 franchise restaurants in 23 states. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com and follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

