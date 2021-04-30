Celebrate Mom with Free Wings at Hooters for Mother’s Day

Get 10 free boneless wings for mom when you buy any 10 wings

( RestaurantNews.com ) Hooters , the original American wing joint, invites all guests to celebrate mom with 10 free Boneless Wings with the purchase of any 10 wings at participating locations nationwide on Sunday, May 9, in honor of Mother’s Day. The offer is dine-in only so it’s the perfect time to give back to all special moms in your life with a visit to Hooters.

Hooters offers more flavors, sauces and taste with an unbeatable line-up, featuring its Smoked Wings, Roasted Wings and everyday classics such as Original-Style Breaded Wings, Naked Wings, Daytona Beach-Style Wings, Bacon Wrapped Wings and Boneless Wings. To amp up your experience, customize Hooters world-famous wings in your favorite of 14 craveable sauces, like Hooters Chipotle Honey or Spicy Garlic, or one of five dry rubs including Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero.

Hooters Mother’s Day offer is dine-in only at participating locations across the U.S. on Sunday, May 9, 2021 only, and cannot be combined with any other discount or promotional offer.

In an effort to ensure the ultimate guest experience, Hooters has successfully and widely implemented a number of protocols around proper food safety, sanitation, staff training on health policies and much more.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com .

