Celebrate Mardi Gras Across America at Applebee’s with the DOLLAR HURRICANE

This Year the Mardi Gras Celebration Comes to a Neighborhood Near You

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Can’t make your way to New Orleans for Mardi Gras this year? Not to worry, because Applebee’s® has you covered with its newest Neighborhood Drink of the Month. For the entire month of February through Mardi Gras on Tuesday, March 5, Applebee’s brings the party and spirit of the celebration to neighborhoods across the country with a spin on one of the most famous cocktails to come out of the French Quarter, the DOLLAR HURRICANE.

The new DOLLAR HURRICANE is served in a 10-ounce mug and is crafted with a delicious fusion of rum, passion fruit, orange, black cherry and lime. To get the party started, it comes with a masked stirrer or decorative beads. Throw on your masquerade masks and get ready to parade your way towards your local Applebee’s restaurant. You won’t want to celebrate the year’s biggest carnival without this.

“The Hurricane cocktail is a classic rum drink with close ties to New Orleans and Mardi Gras,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “A DOLLAR HURRICANE is a great reason to celebrate the season and from now until March 5, Applebee’s is going to ‘party like it’s Mardi.’”

Price, participation and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Applebee’s®

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their local communities, and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee’s is one of the world’s largest casual dining brands; as of September 30, 2018, there were 1,875 Applebee’s franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE: DIN), which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

