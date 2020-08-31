Celebrate Labor Day with Logan’s Roadhouse’s Family Meals

Ready-to-eat Family Meals with BBQ Pulled Pork, Grilled Chicken, Steak, Chicken Tenders and more now available at leading steakhouse

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Logan’s Roadhouse has added even more value and variety to its Family Meal lineup, just in time for Labor Day!

Available to-go and for delivery, guests can now enjoy Logan’s all-new limited-time BBQ Pulled Pork Family Meal – 2-pounds of BBQ pulled pork served with two large sides for $25. The featured BBQ Pulled Pork Family Meal joins Logan’s other ready-to-eat packs, each served with two large sides:

20-Piece Chicken Tenders ($25) – All-natural chicken served classic style with honey mustard or BBQ sauce.

($25) – All-natural chicken served classic style with honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Wood-Grilled Chicken Dinner ($25) – Four 8-ounce all-natural chicken breasts, served over rice pilaf with choice of Teriyaki or Parmesan Peppercorn style.

($25) – Four 8-ounce all-natural chicken breasts, served over rice pilaf with choice of Teriyaki or Parmesan Peppercorn style. Steak Dinner ($40) – Four 6-ounce USDA Choice, mesquite wood-grilled Sirloins.

($40) – Four 6-ounce USDA Choice, mesquite wood-grilled Sirloins. Ribs ($40) – Two full racks of baby back ribs, slow-cooked in-house and basted with BBQ sauce.

“With school starting back up again and Labor Day plans in full swing, it’s hard to find time to prepare a quality dinner for the whole crew,” said Kristen Hohl, Director of Marketing at Logan’s Roadhouse. “That’s why we created the Family Meals. They are an affordable option for an easy, delicious dinner. So spend your time with family and friends, and leave the cooking to Logan’s!”

Fans of the Real American Roadhouse will also love that Logan’s is once again expanding the menu and bringing back some favorites for dine-in and to-go including Grilled Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Loaded Sweet Potatoes, and the Mississippi Brownie.

Logan’s Roadhouse is leading the way in health and safety with added precautions to provide excellent food with real care for its guests. In its restaurants, all indoor and outdoor seating options are compliant to appropriate social distancing guidelines. Place settings, utensils and menus are sanitized after every use, all condiments are disposable, and hand sanitizing stations or hand washing stations are readily available to all customers and employees. For those who prefer to dine at home, Logan’s is also serving guests through contactless delivery in tamper-evident bags.

Logan’s is open for dine-in, carryout and delivery. For more information or to order online, visit logansroadhouse.com .

About Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Nashville. Offering mesquite wood-grilled steaks, signature yeast rolls and American-inspired signature favorites for 28 years, Logan’s has 113 corporate and 23 franchise restaurants in 23 states. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com and follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

