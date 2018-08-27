Celebrate Labor Day with a Free DQ Blizzard

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) On Labor Day, the Dairy Queen® system, a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A and BRK.B) company, brings back the fan favorite and classic season-inspired Pumpkin Pie Blizzard® Treat, a smooth and creamy combination of delicious pumpkin pie pieces hand blended with classic DQ® vanilla soft serve, crowned with whipped topping and a touch of nutmeg. Available for a limited time only, it’s the only Blizzard Treat that is crowned with whipped topping and a touch of nutmeg. Fans can get a free small Blizzard Treat deal, including Pumpkin Pie, by downloading DQ’s new national mobile app.

Also available starting Labor Day, fans can enjoy a $4 Burger & Blizzard limited time only deal, with a choice of a DQ Cheeseburger or KC BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger to pair with their choice of a Mini Blizzard Treat.

Through the app, fans will receive national weekly exclusive DQ deals on treats, food and beverages, redeemable at participating DQ restaurants in the U.S., excluding Texas, and Canada.

For more information about the Dairy Queen system, visit DairyQueen.com. Connect with the DQ system on Twitter using #LOVEmyDQ and follow the system at twitter.com/dairyqueen. Visit the DQ Facebook fan page, which has more than 11.5 million friends and become a friend at facebook.com/dairyqueen.

About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 6,800 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit DairyQueen.com.

Contact:

EmmaJean Livingston

Pierson Grant Public Relations

954-776-1999, ext. 242

elivingston@piersongrant.com