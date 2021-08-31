Celebrate Labor Day with Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

Texas-style barbecue brand celebrates the holiday weekend with five Big Yellow Box party pack options

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is making it easier than ever to host one last backyard summer cookout this Labor Day with its iconic Big Yellow Box.

Dickey’s Big Yellow Box is a convenient, self-contained way to serve a gathering of any size, slow-smoked Texas barbecue and award-winning catering offerings. The Big Yellow Box feeds up to 12 people and the options include:

Pulled Pork Party Pack ($85) – Four pounds of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, 12 buttery rolls, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

– Four pounds of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, 12 buttery rolls, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce. Classic Sandwich Party Pack ($99) – 12 Classic Sandwiches, large Caesar salad, large potato salad, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

– 12 Classic Sandwiches, large Caesar salad, large potato salad, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce. Original Party Pack ($110) – Two pounds of brisket, two pounds of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large potato salad, large barbecue beans, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

– Two pounds of brisket, two pounds of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large potato salad, large barbecue beans, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce. Wings and Ribs Party Pack ($115) – 18 ribs, 24 wings with choice of sauce, large mac and cheese, large cabbage slaw, 12 buttery rolls, Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce and ranch dressing.

– 18 ribs, 24 wings with choice of sauce, large mac and cheese, large cabbage slaw, 12 buttery rolls, Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce and ranch dressing. Texas Brisket Party Pack ($155) – Four pounds of brisket, choice of three large sides, 12 buttery rolls, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

“Dickey’s is all about celebrating special moments with family and friends, especially around holidays,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our Big Yellow Box takes the pressure off trying to cook for everyone, and lets you focus on enjoying time with your loved ones. All you have to do is order your box, and you are ready to dig into hickory-wood smoked meats and iconic sides and sauces! It’s a safe and wallet-friendly option for gatherings of all sizes.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq . The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

