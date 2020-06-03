Celebrate July Fourth with an all-star lineup from the 13 stripes

Bring on the stars and stripes for the best Fourth of July party ever.

By that we mean feature outstanding appetizers, drinks, sandwiches, salads and desserts from every one of the 13 original Colonies for America's 244th birthday.

When New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia issued their Declaration of Independence, which was adopted by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, it led to the Treaty of Paris in 1783 and Britain's acknowledgement that the United States is a sovereign and independent nation.

Over the centuries, the foods and flavors from the New England Colonies, middle states and the Southern ones have expanded and found new identities.

For the Independence Day bash, we capture the spirit of each state that represents the 13 red and white stripes on Old Glory with classic dishes and newfangled twists on them.

Delaware

It was the first of the 13 Colonies to be admitted to the union on Dec. 7, 1787, and the first state to ratify the Constitution. The three-county state is known for its boardwalk fries and IPAs and stouts from Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. But did you know that chicken - the broiler kind - reigns supreme here?

Chicken: If you are encountering more broiler chickens than humans in the First State, you are not imagining it.

"There are 66 million chickens and fewer than 1 million people in the state on any given day. Farmers go through five flocks a year," says James Fisher, communications manager at Delmarva Poultry Industry Inc., a nonprofit trade association that represents chicken growers, chicken companies and allied businesses in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. "With all that chicken, we are not going to go hungry anytime soon."

Although the state isn't hailed for any distinctive fried chicken recipe, Mr. Fisher says he can see how fried chicken salad can become a Delaware thing.

"Delaware has always been a border state caught between North and South, he says. "So it's not surprising to see New England chicken salad and Southern fried chicken coming together in one dish here."

___

HOT FRIED CHICKEN SALAD SLIDERS

PG tested

If you don't like it spicy, go with plain fried chicken tenders instead.

2 cups shredded cabbage or broccoli slaw

2 scallions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon mustard

1/4 cup buttermilk

1/3 cup dill pickle slices, finely chopped, plus 6 slices for garnish

Kosher salt

6 brioche buns

6 hot fried chicken tenders, cut in big pieces, at room temperature

In a medium bowl, combine slaw and scallion.

In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, mustard, buttermilk, 1/3 cup chopped pickle and salt. Stir in dressing with slaw.

Spread slaw on one half of the bun. Place cut tenders (1 tender per bun) over slaw. Top with the other half of the bun. Repeat the steps for the other 5 buns.

Makes 6 sliders.

- Adapted from foodnetwork.com

Pennsylvania

King Charles II owed William Penn 16,000 pounds. When Penn asked for land in lieu of money, he was given the chunk between Maryland and New York, and Pennsylvania was born in 1681. It was the second state to be admitted into the union on Dec. 12, 1787. While the Philadelphia cheesesteak, Pittsburgh pierogi and Lebanon bologna get all the glory, little is said about the much beloved Tandy Kakes.

Kandy Kakes: When it comes to a plastic-wrapped snack cake, the Philly native, Tastykake, well, takes the cake.

Tasty Baking Co., which makes Tastykake, has a line of products - Butterscotch Krimpet, Honeybuns, chocolate and coconut Juniors, and its top seller, Kandy Kakes.

Tandy Kakes, which was changed to Kandy Kakes during the 1970s to avoid confusion with the Tandy Candy Co., were first sold in 1931. A crowd favorite is the peanut butter flavor, a sponge cake topped with peanut butter and then covered with melted milk chocolate.

___

GRANDMA'S TANDY KAKE

PG tested

The original recipe called for creamy peanut butter but I found that a crunchy version lent a better texture to the cake.

4 large eggs, room temperature

2 cups sugar

1 cup 2% milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 3/4 cups crunchy peanut butter

5 milk chocolate candy bars (1.55 ounces each), chopped

2 tablespoons butter

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, beat eggs and sugar until thick and lemon-colored. Beat in milk and vanilla.

In another bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt; gradually add to egg mixture and mix well.

Spread into a greased 15-by-10-by 1-inch baking pan. Bake 20-25 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool 15 minutes on a wire rack.

Spread peanut butter over top; cool completely.

In a double boiler or metal bowl over simmering water, melt chocolate and butter; stir until smooth. Gently spread over peanut butter.

Refrigerate 30 minutes or until firm. Makes 24 servings.

- Adapted from "Recipes Across America" by Taste of America (Reader's Digest; 2013)

New Jersey

The Colony was born when King Charles II granted land to two of his friends, Lord John Berkeley and Sir George Carteret. Because of its strategic location, it hosted a large number of 90 Revolutionary War engagements and was the third Colony to become part of the union. Jersey-style hot dogs and sloppy joes are often sought out in the Garden State, and so are the blueberries, the official state fruit.

Blueberry: The Garden State's official state fruit is grown in the central and southern parts spanning over seven counties.

The commercial blueberry was first cultivated in the New Jersey Pinelands by Elizabeth Coleman White, the daughter of a local cranberry farmer. At that time most farmers believed that the wild blueberry was too difficult to domesticate and would never be a profitable crop.

But with help from botanist Frederick Coville and after several years of experimenting, they perfected the highbush blueberry in 1912.

___

BLUEBERRY FARRO SALAD

PG tested

Place 1 cup of farro and 3 cups of water in a pot. Cover and bring to boil. Add salt, reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 30 minutes. Quinoa or bulgur can be used in the place of farro.

1 cup cooked farro

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon minced shallot

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste, divided

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups baby spinach, tightly packed

2 cups fresh blueberries

1/2 cup goat cheese

1/3 cup toasted pecans, broken

Drain cooked farro well and set aside.

For dressing, whisk balsamic vinegar, mustard and shallot in a large bowl. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Add olive oil and whisk again.

Add farro to dressing and gently mix.

Then add spinach and blueberries and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Transfer to serving bowl or platter. Sprinkle with goat cheese and pecans.

Serves 4 to 6.

- Arthi Subramaniam

Georgia

It was established by the British government 50 years after the other 12 Colonies to protect South Carolina from invasion by the French and Spanish. On Jan. 2, 1788, it was the fourth Colony to become a state. Georgia's official state crop is peanuts and it is the top pecan-producing state, but its nickname is the Peach State.

Peach: Georgia came in fourth after California, South Carolina and New Jersey for the top peach producing states in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Yet Georgia is the one with the title, Peach State. That's because Georgian peaches have a reputation of being quality fruits for both flavor and texture, its farmers say.

Since 1995, the peach has been the official state fruit and even has a county named after it. Peach County claims to serve the world's largest peach cobbler at the Georgia Peach Festival every year in Fort Valley using 75 gallons of sliced fresh peaches.

If you are wondering why a state that accounts for almost half of the country's peanuts doesn't have a nickname to reflect that, it does - Goober State.

SPARKLING PEACH SANGRIA

PG tested

For a kid-friendly peach punch, dissolve 1 cup brown sugar in 1 1/2 cups water and replace the wines, liqueur and brandy with ginger ale. Also add a few slices from a peeled ripe mango.

1 cup water

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

4 cups sliced peaches, peeled, divided

3 cups tart white wine

50 milliliters Grand Marnier

50 milliliters peach brandy

1 (750-milliliter bottle) chilled sparkling wine

12 frozen 100% pineapple juice cubes

Blueberries and mint leaves for garnish

In a small saucepan, combine water and brown sugar over medium heat. Stir to dissolve sugar. Let sugar syrup cool.

Add 3 1/2 cups peaches and sugar syrup to a blender and puree until very smooth. Strain mixture into a pitcher though a fine mesh sieve.

Stir in white wine, Grand Marnier and peach brandy. Chill in refrigerator.

Before serving add sparkling wine and stir. Add pineapple juice cubes and garnish with remaining 1/2 cup of sliced peaches, blueberries and mint leaves.

Serves 10.

- Adapted from www.cookinglight.com

Connecticut

The fifth Colony to join the union was born when Puritan preacher Thomas Hooker was seeking land to establish a Colony after he abandoned Massachusetts. Hot-buttered lobster on a roll and steamed cheeseburgers have their fair share of fans, but it's the garlicky New Haven-style clam pizza that draws the ultimate devotees.

Pizza: The coal-fired charred New Haven-style pizza was born when Neapolitan immigrants started settling in the state.

It starts with a thin chewy-crisp oblong crust, and is topped with garlic, oregano and olive oil. The crisp pizza moves to a whole new level when fresh local clams are added as a topping.

It's important to get with the lingo when ordering apizza (pronounced as ah-beets) in New Haven. Be sure to specify your mootz (mozzarella) or no mootz preference. The cheese is included only if requested.

WHITE CLAM PIZZA

PG tested

Don't scrimp on the garlic for that's what makes this pizza, along with big chunks of fresh clam.

Store-bought pizza dough

3/4 cup chopped fresh clams

1/4 cup olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 teaspoon dried oregano

4 cloves garlic, minced

3/4 cup shredded mozzarella

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper, optional

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, for garish

Preheat oven to 425 degrees and adjust the rack to the lowest level.

Press dough onto bottom and sides of a greased 14-inch pizza pan. Prick dough several times with a fork.

Bake crust for 6 to 8 minutes.

Mix together chopped clams, olive oil, oregano and garlic in a bowl. Keep refrigerated until ready to use.

Remove crust and sprinkle with mozzarella. Then top evenly with clam mixture and Parmesan. Sprinkle crushed red pepper, if using. Season with salt.

Place pizza in oven and cook until nicely golden brown on top and bottom, 13 to 15 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley. Drizzle with more olive oil if desired.

Serves 4.

- Adapted from bonappetit.com

Massachusetts

Once known as the Province of Massachusetts Bay, it was the sixth Colony to join the Union and became a state on Feb. 6, 1788. Baked beans, clam chowder and roast beef sandwiches are classic finds in Beantown but a visit isn't complete without a Boston Cream Pie in some fashion. Boston Cream Pie martini, anyone?

Boston Cream Pie: Even though it is called a pie, in reality it is a cake. So why does the pie suffix hang around? It is believed that the original bakers did not have cake pans - only pie tins.

Parker House Hotel in Boston, now the Omni Parker House, claims that BCP was invented by its first chef, M. Sanzian, in 1855. But it wasn't until 1996 that it became the official dessert of Massachusetts. The others in the running were the Toll House Cookie, the Fig Newton and Indian Pudding

Traditionally, BCP features two layers of golden sponge cake, a thick center of yellow cream and a glossy layer of chocolate on top. The concept has given birth to all sorts of interpretations these days including cookies, ice creams, doughnuts, pancakes and parfaits. Omni Parker House has a heavenly martini recipe that it calls a dessert good enough to drink.

___

BOSTON CREAM PIE MARTINI

PG tested

You could also decorate the glasses with chocolate sprinkles. Mix powdered sugar and water together and apply a thin coat to the rim of the glass. Then lightly press the sprinkles on the rim.

3 ounces Baileys Irish Cream

3 ounces Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

3 ounces Absolut Vanilla Vodka

Shake over ice and serve up in a martini glass rimmed with cocoa powder.

Makes 3 glasses

- Omni Parker House in Boston

Maryland

Founded in 1632, it was established as a religious refuge for English Catholics and was a proprietary Colony of Cecil Calvert, the second Lord Baltimore. It was the seventh state to join the union on April 28, 1788. The Old Line State is known for all things blue crab and Old Bay seasoning.

Chesapeake crab: This year, scientists say the bay's blue crab population increased 60% from 2018 and the crabs are at their most plentiful in seven years. The crabs are known for their white sweet meat and so the rule of thumb when making crab cakes is to let the meat speak for itself and not go crazy with the fillers.

It's important not to overmix or mold the patties too tightly; they need to barely hold their shape so they cook light and airy. They also need to be of the same size so they cook evenly. And remember, crab cakes are only as good as the crab meat you use. So get the best lump meat you can afford and don't be distracted by lower priced claw meat.

PRETZEL-CRUSTED CRAB CAKES

PG tested

Serve the cakes with a Greek (or any other thick) yogurt flavored with minced garlic, Dijon mustard, salt and freshly ground black pepper, potato chips dusted with Old Bay seasoning and arugula salad.

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 large egg

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

1/4 teaspoon sweet paprika

3 scallions, green parts only, thinly sliced

1 pound lump crabmeat, picked over for shell

3/4 cup finely ground hard pretzels (from 1/2 pound pretzels), divided

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

In a bowl, whisk mayonnaise, egg, mustard, Old Bay, paprika and scallions. Fold in the crabmeat and 1/2 cup of the pretzels. Refrigerate crab mixture for 1 hour, until pretzels are moist.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Form crab mixture into 10 patties. Coat cakes with remaining 1/4 cup of ground pretzels.

In an ovenproof skillet, melt butter in the oil. Add crab cakes and cook over moderately high heat until browned on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Flip crab cakes and transfer skillet to oven.

Bake cakes for about 5 minutes, until they are browned all over. Serve with yogurt sauce.

Makes 10 crab cakes.

- Food & Wine magazine (June 2010)

South Carolina

It became one of the wealthiest early Colonies - largely due to exporting cotton, rice, tobacco and indigo dye. On May 23, 1788, it became the eighth state to be admitted to the Union. From peaches to boiled peanuts to barbecue to sweet tea, the state has plenty of foods to brag about. But its proudest achievement might be Duke's Real Mayonnaise.

Duke's Real Mayonnaise: The thick creamy egg-based dressing was the brainchild of Eugenia Thomas Duke of Greenville, S.C., in 1917. The housewife who became an entrepreneur and eventually a manufacturing tycoon wanted to make some extra money during World War I and started selling sandwiches to soldiers at the nearby Camp Sevier.

Her sandwiches were a hit, but the real selling point was the tangy spread on them. Soon a local store began stocking jars of the mayo on its shelves. When she made enough money, she traveled across the South selling the condiment.

What makes the condiment stand out is that it contains no sugar, has extra egg yolks, making it creamier, and includes a sharp vinegar, making it tangier than the other brands.

___

PIMIENTO CHEESE

PG tested

This dip tips its hat to Duke's Real Mayonnaise by using only the condiment and no cream cheese. Serve it with crackers or vegetables.

2 cups Duke's mayonnaise

1 (4-ounce) jar of diced pimiento with juice

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon dry mustard

2 splashes hot sauce, optional

4 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

In a bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, pimento, Worcestershire sauce, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, black pepper, dry mustard and hot sauce.

Mix in cheddar cheese, stirring gently, until ingredients are evenly distributed. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours before serving.

Makes 5 cups.

- Adapted from "Melissa's Southern Cookbook" by Melissa Sperka (Countryman Press; May 2016)

New Hampshire

It is the first independent state to have a written constitution and was the eighth Colony to join the union on June 21, 1788. Vermont crushes its neighbor in maple syrup production but it is a critical conservation crop for the Granite State and helps the tourism industry.

Maple syrup: Made from the sap of a maple tree, the syrup is a quintessential American sweetener. Native Americans have been sweetening their foods with maple syrup for eons, Colonial settlers used it for desserts such as cornmeal pudding and now there is a full-fledged industry for it in the Northeast.

The syrup can be used beyond pouring over pancakes and waffles. It is a good substitute for granulated white sugar in pies, cakes and banana bread. Look for a thicker syrup when making these walnut-loaded blondies as the flavor will be more pronounced.

___

MAPLE APPLE BLONDIE TARTS

PG tested

1 1/3 cups packed brown sugar

1/2 cup butter, melted and cooled

1/2 cup maple syrup

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 large eggs

2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 cups walnuts, broken in big pieces

1 medium tart apple, cored, peeled and chopped

Powdered sugar for dusting

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 3 muffin pans.

In a large bowl, beat brown sugar, butter, maple syrup and vanilla until blended. Beat in eggs.

In another bowl, whisk flour, salt and baking soda; gradually beat into brown sugar mixture. Stir in walnuts and apple. Batter will be thick.

Transfer to prepared pans. Bake 15 to 18 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool in pans for 10 minutes and then carefully remove tarts and place on wire racks to cool. Dust with powdered sugar over warm tarts.

Makes 30 tarts.

- Adapted from Taste of Home (September-October, 2014)

Virginia

It was home to the first European-style representative assembly in North America and the goal was to establish a Colonial government. It was the 10th Colony to join the union on June 25, 1788. Virginia is for ham lovers. The meat is said to have a distinctive flavor because the hogs eat Virginia peanuts.

Ham: Virginia ham's robust flavor is unmistakable because it is dry cured, slowly smoked over hickory or applewood and then aged for a good bit of time. They were originally produced from pigs that were raised on a diet of peanuts and acorns, but today they are mostly grain fed.

There's no USDA statute that legally requires a Virginia-style ham to be made in the state, so check the label or ask the butcher about it.

The ham is wonderful in a pasta salad along with green peas and orange bell pepper and the flavors meld together if it is prepared at least 4 hours before it is served.

___

HAM AND PEAS PASTA SALAD

PG tested

The buttered breadcrumbs is an optional finishing touch but it does add a nice crunch to the colorful pasta salad.

1 pound penne rigate

1 1/2 cups frozen green peas, thawed

2 tablespoons butter, divided

1/2 cup finely diced onion

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 pound Virginia ham, diced

3/4 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

1 orange bell pepper, diced

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

1/2 cup Panko breadcrumbs

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook according to package directions until al dente. A minute before pasta is done, add peas. Drain pasta and peas. Set aside. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water.

While pasta cooks, melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, 4 minutes. Add garlic and ham, and cook for 2 minutes.

Add heavy cream, Parmesan, salt and black pepper, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 3 minutes.

Turn heat to very low and add pasta, peas and bell pepper. Gently combine together.

Turn off the heat and add lemon juice and zest. Combine gently. Then transfer to serving bowl.

In a small saucepan, heat remaining 1 tablespoon butter. Add breadcrumbs and stir until they turn golden brown.

Top pasta with crisp breadcrumbs before serving.

Serves 6 to 8.

- Arthi Subramaniam

New York

When the British took over the colony from the Dutch, it was renamed New York in honor of James, the Duke of York. It was the last colony that the British vacated and 11th state to join the union. Pastrami on rye, bagel and cheesecake are all as New York as it gets. So is NYC's oversized mainstay - the black and white cookie.

Black and White Cookie: The cakey cookie with half-moons of vanilla and chocolate frosting is said to have originated at Glaser's Bake Shop, which was opened by Bavarian immigrants in Yorkville.

Sometimes called Amerikaner cookies or Half-Moons, it starred in one episode of the NYC-centric show, "Seinfeld." Jerry and Elaine are in a line at a bakery, when he nibbles on one and muses about vanilla, chocolate, racial harmony and how to eat one properly.

The perfect black and white needs to have a tender crumb, a perfect snap and a fondant icing that is not too hard or overtly sweet.

___

BLACK AND WHITE COOKIES

PG tested

For a neater finish when glazing the cookies, spread the vanilla glaze first. When fully dry, spread the other half of the cookie with chocolate glaze.

For cookies

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

10 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/3 cup buttermilk

For glaze

5 cups powdered sugar

7 tablespoons whole milk, divided

2 tablespoons corn syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons Dutch-processed cocoa powder

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Adjust racks to upper-middle and lower-middle positions. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt together.

In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar on medium speed until pale and fluffy, about 3 minutes.

Add egg and vanilla, and beat until combined.

Add flour mixture in 3 additions, alternating with buttermilk in 2 additions, and mix dough with a spatula.

Using a greased 1/4 cup to drop mounds of dough 3 inches apart on prepared sheets. Bake until edges are lightly browned, 15 to 18 minutes, switching and rotating sheets halfway through baking.

Let cookies cool on sheets for 5 minutes, then transfer to wire rack. Let cookies cool completely.

For the glaze: In a bowl, whisk powdered sugar, 6 tablespoons milk, corn syrup, vanilla and salt until smooth.

Transfer 1 cup glaze to a small bowl; set aside.

Whisk cocoa and remaining 1 tablespoon milk into remaining glaze until combined.

Working 1 cookie at a time, spread 1 tablespoon vanilla glaze over half of the flat side of cookie. Refrigerate until glaze is dry, about 15 minutes. Glaze other half of cookie with chocolate glaze. Let glaze dry for at least 1 hour.

Makes 12 cookies.

- "The Perfect Cookie" by America's Test Kitchen (America's Test Kitchen; August 2017)

North Carolina

It became a Colony in 1729 when the British bought out the Lord Proprietors, a group of eight noblemen. It became the 12th Colony to join the Union and became a state on Nov. 21, 1789. Top-notch barbecue, Texas Pete sauce and Cheerwine are synonymous with North Carolina, and so are tender biscuits made with buttermilk.

Biscuit: The American biscuit originated in the British Isles as scones, but on arrival in the U.S., it took over the South where ingredients like buttermilk, lard and low-protein soft wheat were common and plentiful.

Traditionally biscuits are made from a combination of flour, fat (lard, butter or shortening), leavening and a liquid like buttermilk, milk or plain old water. Buttermilk is often the liquid of choice because it contains butterfat and that makes for a more tender biscuit.

In the South, biscuit often refers to a light, flaky and buttery bread that is often served with gravy for breakfast. But this jalapeno-cheddar biscuit works well as a snack anytime of the day.

___

JALAPENO-CHEDDAR BUTTERMILK DROP BISCUITS

PG tested

When mixing the dough, stir just until the batter is well-moistened and begins to cling together. Overworking can lead to tough and heavy biscuits.

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

7 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 egg

1/4 cup pickled jalapeno, chopped

1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, combine together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt with your hand, using fingers as a whisk.

Add butter and use fingers to pinch it completely into flour until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Add buttermilk, egg, jalapeno and cheddar cheese and combine with hand. Scrape dough off your hand. Dough will be shaggy.

Using a large spoon, drop 16 mounds of dough on prepared sheet.

Bake for about 20 minutes, until biscuits are golden on top.

Makes 16 biscuits.

- Adapted from a recipe at Threadbare Cider House cooking class

Rhode Island

It was the first state to renounce its allegiance to the British Empire on May 4, 1776, and the last one to ratify the new Constitution on May 29, 1790. When it comes to food traditions, franks are called New York System wieners, coffee milk is, well, milk with coffee syrup, and milkshakes are known as cabinets.

Cabinet: If you want a milkshake in the country's smallest state, ask for a cabinet. Because a milkshake order will get you milk with syrup and no ice cream.

The term's precise origins are unclear, but the most commonly accepted explanation involves early milkshake blenders, which were shipped in heavy wooden cabinets.

___

STRAWBERRY CABINET

PG tested

Go with ripe and juicy strawberries to get the full flavor of a strawberry milkshake.

2 pints strawberry ice cream

2 cups fresh strawberries

1 1/2 cups 2% milk

In a blender, combine ice cream, strawberries, and milk; puree on high speed until smooth. Pour into four chilled glasses. Serve immediately.

Makes 4 servings.

- Arthi Subramaniam

