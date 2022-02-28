Celebrate Jersey Mike’s 12th Annual Month of Giving in March

100 Percent of Sales Donated on March 30 “Day of Giving” To Send Athletes Nationwide to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

Manasquan, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jersey Mike’s Subs , known for its authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, asks customers to eat a sub this March to help local athletes across the U.S. attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games , June 5-12, in Orlando, Fla. ( View/download b-roll )

For the first time in the 12-year history of the company’s March Month of Giving fundraising campaign, Jersey Mike’s owners and operators nationwide will support a single cause. Throughout March, customers can make donations through Jersey Mike’s mobile app or in-store. As added incentive, special deals will be announced each week on Twitter and through Jersey Mike’s email club.

The fundraiser culminates with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 30, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and the local state Programs attending the USA Games. ( Watch commercial )

Jersey Mike’s is the presenting sponsor of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, and it hopes to raise even more for the non-profit organization than last year’s record-breaking $15 million fundraising campaign. Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $47 million for local charities since it began in 2011.

“We’ve been involved with Special Olympics since 1975, and it is an honor for Jersey Mike’s to be the presenting partner of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “We support the organization’s mission to foster inclusivity, and help its athletes shine on and off the field. I invite everyone to join us and celebrate our country’s Special Olympics athletes during Month of Giving.”

Every four years, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states unite to compete in one of the most beloved and inspiring sporting events in the US – the Special Olympics USA Games. It is all part of a global movement using sports to end discrimination and empower people with intellectual disabilities.

Athletes will compete in 19 sports including athletics, gymnastics, swimming, tennis, basketball, flag football and many more.

About Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 2,000 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.” For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook ( facebook.com/jerseymikes ), Instagram ( instagram.com/jerseymikes ), and Twitter ( twitter.com/jerseymikes.com ).

About Special Olympics USA Games

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is scheduled for June 5-12, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Jersey Mike’s Subs is the Presenting Partner and the event is hosted by Disney. During this magical week, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean will travel to Florida to unite in one of the country’s most cherished sporting events. The USA Games is hosted once every four years and showcases 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports and 30 events throughout the week including forums and VIP receptions. For more information, please visit www.2022USAGames.org or follow us on Facebook ( facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsUSAGames ), Instagram ( instagram.com/specialolympicsusagames ), and Twitter ( twitter.com/2022USAGames ).

