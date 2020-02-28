Celebrate Jersey Mike’s 10th Annual Month of Giving in March

100 Percent of Sales Fund Local Charities on March 25 “Day of Giving”

Manasquan, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hoping to raise a record-breaking amount for charity this March, Jersey Mike’s Subs , known for its authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, asks customers to eat a sub and help a local cause.

To celebrate the company’s milestone 10th Annual Month of Giving fundraising campaign, Jersey Mike’s locations across the country are joining forces with 200 local charities .

During the month of March, all are invited to come into their local Jersey Mike’s restaurant and make a donation to the location’s designated charity partner. Charities include hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more. As added incentive, special deals will be announced each week on Twitter and through Jersey Mike’s email club .

The campaign culminates in the nationwide event, Day of Giving, on Wednesday, March 25, when local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to local charities.

At the time of the first nationwide fundraiser in 2011, all of Jersey Mike’s 454 locations raised $600,000 for 66 charities. Last year’s Month of Giving raised a record amount of more than $7.3 million for local charities nationwide, and in 2020, the company’s 1,700 locations hope to raise more than $8 million.

“This March, we celebrate our 10th Annual Month of Giving, an idea inspired by one of our local franchise owners,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old. “Since then, we have raised more than $31 million with the support of our generous local owners, crew members and customers. This March, I invite you to come in and celebrate this milestone with us and make a difference in your community.”

Area Director and Franchisee Dalton Stewart inspired the Month of Giving idea. Back in 2010, Stewart rallied 11 Jersey Mike’s Dallas/Ft. Worth locations to raise funds for a local charity, Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer (WOKC). With tremendous grassroots support, the program raised $50,000 for WOKC in one month. Impressed by this effort, the next year, Jersey Mike’s decided to take the program national. The Dallas/Ft. Worth area Jersey Mike’s locations have now raised more than $1 million for WOKC.

In each market, restaurant owners continue to select charities that make a big difference when it comes to supporting local neighborhoods and building a stronger community.

For more information, go to jerseymikes.com/mog .

About Jersey Mike’s Subs

Jersey Mike’s, a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 2,000 locations open and under development nationwide, believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Jersey Mike’s offers A Sub Above®, serving authentic fresh sliced subs on freshly baked bread – the same recipe it started wwith in 1956 – and is passionate about giving back to its local communities. For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook ( facebook.com/jerseymikes ), Instagram ( instagram.com/jerseymikes ), and Twitter ( twitter.com/jerseymikes ). Join the conversation at #JerseyMikesGives.