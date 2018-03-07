Celebrate International Women’s Day with cookies by top Chicago women chefs

Publican pastry chef Dana Cree has created a cookie collaboration, featuring versions from an all-star roster of Chicago women chefs.

On International Women’s Day, which is Thursday, each chef’s cookie ($2 to $3 each) will be available all day, at Publican Quality Meats in the West Loop, then at dinner only at The Publican across the street and Publican Anker in Wicker Park, in the signature cookie jar dessert ($15 for an assortment).

All proceeds as well as cookies will be donated to Deborah’s Place, the nonprofit community organization in East Garfield Park which opens doors for women experiencing homelessness.

The cookie chefs include Kym DeLost of The Gage, Meg Galus of Boka, Dinah Grossman of Spinning J, Nicole Guini of Blackbird, Kelly Helgesen of Parachute, Sandra Holl of Floriole, Mari Katsumura of Gideon Sweet, Genie Kwon of Oriole, Leigh Omilinsky of Nico Osteria, Allison Schroeder of Bellemore, Mindy Segal of HotChocolate, Molly Svec of Spilt Milk and Emily Spurlin of Bad Hunter.

Cree will bake Sherry Yard's OMG cookies. "After 10 years of working with male owners and chefs, when I stepped into Sherry Yard’s kitchen at Spago (in LA), a partner in the business who ran the pastry department for his entire empire, I saw for the first time the kind of pastry chef I wanted to be, the kind of leader I could be,” said Cree via a spokesperson.

Katsumura will contribute what she calls funfetti oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. “These are my mom's favorite cookies,” she said. “She is my inspiration because after 35 years of owning and operating a restaurant, while raising kids and now grandkids, she is still holding down the fort at 65 years old and doing it better than ever."

By Guini, flan cookies. “My mother hates to bake, but she would always make flan. She would add cognac and lemon zest to the quick-mix recipe to make it delicious, so my cookie will reflect that.”

From Omilinsky, chocolate chip cereal cookies, inspired by her mom’s twist on the classic with whole grain cereals. Segal will bake her chocolate toffee biscotti from her cookbook “Cookie Love.” From Galus, her Never Fail sugar cookies.

"While we don’t need a single day to recognize the impact of women in the world, we can’t pass up the opportunity to highlight the love and labor poured into our culinary industry by women around the city,” said Cree.

International Women’s Day is a celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievement of women.

