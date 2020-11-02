Celebrate the Holidays with Corner Bakery’s Festive New Offerings

Popular neighborhood bakery cafe launches bonus cards, holiday bundles and seasonal items

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Corner Bakery is getting ready for the most festive time of the year with the launch of seasonal bundles, bonus cards and menu items.

Available now through the end of the year, the popular neighborhood bakery cafe is making the holidays cheerful with $5 bonus cards. Guests who spend $25 in gift cards or $19.99 in baked goods at participating locations will receive a bonus card that can be redeemed from Jan. 1-21.

Additionally, guests can celebrate the season with Corner Bakery’s bar bite trays, cookie bite trays and half-dozen baby bundt trays. Other sweet treats, like cinnamon crème cakes, raisin pecan sweet crisps and brownie bites, are also available and perfect for sweetening a holiday spread and seasonal gifting.

To add to the excitement, on Nov. 24, Corner Bakery is cozying up this season with wholesome fare crafted with heartiness and indulgence in mind. Guests can enjoy these delicious items, among others, for a limited time:

Bananas Foster Pancakes – Buttermilk pancakes, sliced banana, caramel, whipped cream and candied pecans.

– Buttermilk pancakes, sliced banana, caramel, whipped cream and candied pecans. Chicken Rosa Pasta – Grilled chicken, Parmesan, spinach, oven-roasted tomato, cavatappi pasta, pesto, tomato cream sauce and toasted breadcrumbs.

– Grilled chicken, Parmesan, spinach, oven-roasted tomato, cavatappi pasta, pesto, tomato cream sauce and toasted breadcrumbs. Candied Pecan Baby Bundt Cakes – Maple pecan pumpkin or caramel pecan chocolate flavors.

For a refreshing festive drink, Corner Bakery is also offering its White Chocolate Mint Cold Brew and White Chocolate Mint Latte.

“The holidays are such a special time, and in what’s been a year filled with uncertainty, we want to make it easy for our guests to celebrate the holidays with comforting and familiar Corner Bakery flavors,” said Donna Josephson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Corner Bakery. “With the launch of our bonus cards, holiday trays and menu items, our guests can delight in the season wherever they feel at home.”

Guests and team members’ safety is top priority at Corner Bakery. All employees are required to wear a mask and gloves during their shifts. Social distancing is enforced through markers on the floors, and where dine-in is allowed, seating is appropriately distanced. Many cafes have patio seating and/or offer curbside pickup, and all offer takeout, delivery, and catering. For more information, visit cornerbakery.com .

About Corner Bakery Cafe

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Its restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since the brand was established in 1991. The original American Italian bakery cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, hot signature pastas, homemade soups and perfect additions. Corner Bakery was recently recognized by TripAdvisor as a “Top U.S. Restaurant Chain” for 2019 and ranked one of Franchise Times’ “Top 200” brands in the franchise space. Corner Bakery restaurants are owned and operated by CBC Restaurant Corp. with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com , or follow Corner Bakery on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post Celebrate the Holidays with Corner Bakery's Festive New Offerings first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.