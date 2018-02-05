Celebrate the “Heart Healthy” Month of February with Jon Smith Subs

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Jon Smith Subs, a fast-casual restaurant dedicated to providing fresh, high-quality sub sandwiches, invites you to celebrate February’s Heart Healthy month at a Jon Smith Subs shop near you. Locations can be found at jonsmithsubs.com/locations/.
According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes, remain a leading global cause of death, and the numbers continue to rise every year. Making informed choices as to best meals for your heart and overall health, every day, can be an important part of a long life.
Jon Smith Subs has many options for building and creating a heart-healthy meal at every one of their clean, fresh-and-fast sub shops. Knowing which menu items are lower in saturated fat and calories can help guide you to healthful choices when you’re watching your waist and being mindful of your health. Consider the following menu options when visiting a Jon Smith Subs, each with less than 20g of fat per offering:
Guests may also want to consider excluding higher-fat add-ons like mayo, cheese and bacon from their sandwich, or choosing a side such as Baked Lays for a complete meal that’s lower in total fat and calories.
“Heart-healthy choices are important all year long,” said Scott Stuck, Jon Smith Subs President and Franchise Owner. “Our diverse menu makes it easier for you to make the best, healthy choices from our expansive selection of delicious sub sandwiches, salads, sides, and drinks.”
Jon Smith Subs provides delicious, fresh food in a casual atmosphere. They are part of the United Franchise Group (UFG) family of companies, comprised of more than 1,400 franchises across 80 countries. Turnkey franchise opportunities are available. To learn more, visit www.jonsmithsubsfranchise.com.
About Jon Smith Subs
Founded in 1988, Jon Smith Subs was recently acquired by West Palm Beach-based United Franchise Group and is expanding rapidly in the US and abroad. For Jon Smith Subs franchise and Area Developer opportunities, please phone 888.978.3171 or visit www.jonsmithsubsfranchise.com.
About UFG
Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors and Paramount Tax. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1400 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.
Media Contact:
Ashley Soto
305-631-2283 x 1005
Ashley@inklinkmarketing.com
