Celebrate the grape harvest on the Lehigh Valley Wine Trail

Wine is ripe for celebration all year long, but there is one particularly special time to extol its virtues.

It is grape harvest season and you can celebrate this weekend on the Lehigh Valley Wine Trail with special tastings, food and events.

Harvest Weekend runs 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the nine Lehigh Valley Wine Trail wineries. Admission is free, however some wineries have fees for tastings, music and tours.

Here’s some examples of what to expect:

Black River Farms in Bethlehem, the newest member winery, will combine wine tasting with food samples by the chefs from Feast catering, including pulled pork, turkey BBQ and grilled sandwiches. Kathy Kovacs will teach simple screen-printing by Chalk Couture. Create a personalized canvas, sign or coaster. Pay per piece. Hear tunes 3-5 p.m. Saturday by John Rodden, and 2-5 p.m. Sunday by Scott Marshall & the Hillbilly Souls.

Franklin Hill Vineyards in Bangor will feature a fall-themed cocktail bar with Social Still spirits and their wines. Shop for goods by several local vendors. Hayrides will be offered at 2 and 4 p.m. ($10, including a glass of sangria; free, kids, who get cookies and juice).

Tolino Vineyards in Bangor will serve up an apple-inspired dessert from Barred and Broody Bakery paired with sparkling apple cider sangria. Wagon tours of the vineyard will be at 2 and 4 p.m. George Baier will perform on Saturday.

More details: LehighValleyWineTrail.com.

-Jodi Duckett