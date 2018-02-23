Celebrate Freddy’s 93rd Birthday with 93-Cent Frozen Custard Treats

Wichita, KS (RestaurantNews.com) Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers celebrates the 93rd birthday of its co-founder, namesake, and decorated World War II Veteran, Freddy Simon, with 93-cent frozen custard treats. The special offer is available through Sunday, Feb. 25.

“Freddy is the personification of the optimism, patriotism and upbeat values that we strive to present in our restaurants every day,” said Scott Redler, COO. “As we celebrate Freddy’s birthday this week, we invite you to stop in with your friends and family, grab a 93-cent creamy frozen custard treat and join in on the celebration.”

Guests who visit participating Freddy’s restaurants can purchase a 93-cent single scoop of the restaurant’s signature chocolate or vanilla frozen custard served in either a traditional cake cone or a dish. In addition to the custard offer, guests with receipts showing a guest number ending in ‘93’ will receive a free combo meal card that can be redeemed on their next visit.

“Celebrating 93 years with family, friends and FredHeads is such a humbling honor for Freddy,” said Redler. “Well-wishers can send Freddy a personalized happy birthday message or photo via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #HappyBDayFreddy to be featured on the official Freddy’s social media accounts.”

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy’s opened its first location in Wichita, Kan., offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, Chicago dogs, and other savory items along with its signature desserts prepared with premium frozen custard churned fresh throughout the day. Today, 292 Freddy’s restaurants serve a total of 31 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia and down the east coast states to Florida. In 2017, Freddy’s has been named for a fifth time to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list (ranked #41), and has, for the fourth year in a row, been included as one of the top 10 on Franchise Times magazine’s Fast & Serious list. Other notable accomplishments include several consecutive years on Inc. Magazine’s 500/5000 list of “Fastest-Growing Private Companies,” a feature on Consumer Reports’® lists of best burgers, cleanest fast-food restaurants and those with the best service last published in 2014, and first-place winner of many local newspaper readers’ choice categories throughout the U.S. including Best Burger, Best Fries, Best Hot Dog and Best Dessert. For more on Freddy’s, visit the Newsroom, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.