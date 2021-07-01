Celebrate Fourth of July Red, White and Barbecue Style with Dickey’s Party Packs

Texas-style barbecue restaurant to offer Big Yellow Box and FREE delivery on July 4

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is going all out this Fourth of July and ensuring it’s the biggest, most smokin’ birthday party of the year for guests nationwide!

Whether you’re celebrating America’s birthday big or small, the world’s largest barbecue concept has you covered for any Fourth of July gathering with its Big Yellow Box. Designed to feed a crowd conveniently and compactly, Dickey’s Big Yellow Box provides a self-contained way for guests to pick up and enjoy the Texas-style barbecue brand’s award-winning catering offerings. With summer barbecue classics like pulled pork and brisket, Dickey’s fans can choose from the following Big Yellow Box options:

Pulled Pork Party Pack – Four pounds of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, 12 buttery rolls, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

– Four pounds of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, 12 buttery rolls, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce. Classic Sandwich Party Pack – 12 Classic Sandwiches, large Caesar salad, large potato salad, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

– 12 Classic Sandwiches, large Caesar salad, large potato salad, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce. Original Party Pack – Two pounds of brisket, two pounds of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large potato salad, large barbecue beans, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

– Two pounds of brisket, two pounds of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large potato salad, large barbecue beans, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce. Texas Brisket Party Pack – Four pounds of brisket, choice of three large sides, 12 buttery rolls, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

“Fourth of July weekend is always a big holiday for Dickey’s,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Last year, on this weekend alone, we sold 152,695 pounds of brisket, 117,497 pounds of pork butts and over 391,000 individual ribs! This year, we are confident that we will surpass these incredible numbers with our loyal barbecue-loving fans. We look forward to celebrating our independence red, white and barbecue style.”

To keep the party going all season long, Dickey’s is offering FREE delivery on all online orders through the end of the summer! Or, if you’re ordering through the Dickey’s App, select the “Doorstep Drop Off” option at checkout for free delivery.

“On the Fourth of July, we celebrate our freedom and remember those who bravely fought for it,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With our Big Yellow Box, families and friends can easily focus on spending time together this holiday without the stress of cooking or grilling. Dickey’s is an American staple, and barbecue is the ultimate summertime food, so we can’t wait to provide the perfect option for Independence Day gatherings across the country.”

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq . The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey Family Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and& was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

More from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

The post Celebrate Fourth of July Red, White and Barbecue Style with Dickey’s Party Packs first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.