Celebrate First Responder Week with Dickey’s by Donating to The Dickey Foundation

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit celebrates first responders across the nation by asking guests to donate to The Dickey Foundation during National First Responder Week, May 6 through 12.

The Dickey Foundation, Dickey’s charitable organization, aims to increase financial support and public education, as well as providing the equipment necessary for the safety of first responders nationwide. While guests can donate to The Dickey Foundation year-round, Dickey’s asks guests to thank their community’s police, fire and EMT by making a monetary donation in-store or online during this week that is truly focused on these heroes.

“The Dickey Foundation sets out to support the brave men and women who risk their lives every day to ensure their communities safety,” says Maurine Dickey, Founder of The Dickey Foundation. “Our goal is to continuously give first responders and their families the necessary support to ensure their safety and success in the communities they serve.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide and includes more than 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2018 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

About The Dickey Foundation

Since 1941, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has taken great pride in our Texas style barbecue and our commitment to the communities we serve. It is in that spirit, that The Dickey Foundation was created. The Dickey Foundation supports first responders who protect and unite our communities. Our Foundation is national but our efforts are intensely local, focusing on financial support, public education and providing the equipment necessary for the safety of our first responders.

