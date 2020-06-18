Celebrate Father’s Day with Whataburger’s Buy One, Get One Deal

Now Through June 28, Buy One Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich, Get One Free

San Antonio, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Just in time for Father’s Day, Whataburger is serving up a new buy one, get one deal. Now through June 28 at participating locations, guests can purchase one Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich and get a second one free. The offer is redeemable online only for quick and convenient curbside pickup or delivery.

“This offer is a great way to celebrate Dad on Father’s Day with the fan-favorite Honey Barbecue Chicken Strip Sandwich,” said Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Rich Scheffler. “But you don’t have to share just with Dad – use the offer for other family and friends, or keep both for yourself.”

The Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich, one of Whataburger’s All-Time Favorites, features three chicken breast tenders, Honey BBQ Sauce and two slices of Monterey Jack cheese, finished with a five-inch toasted bun.

To redeem this offer, sign in to an existing Whataburger account or open a new account by downloading the free Whataburger App from the App Store or Google Play . You can also order online at Whataburger.com .

If you are looking for last-minute gifts for Dad, check out our new Father’s Day items and more at Whatastore.com . While prices vary by product, free shipping is included on orders $50 or more and you can use code DAD at checkout for a $5 restaurant gift card.

About Whataburger