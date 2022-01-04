Celebrate Fat Tuesday Every Tuesday During Carnival Season at Walk-On’s

Award-winning restaurant honors Louisiana roots with $5 menu and daily rewards for loyalty guests, available every Tuesday through March 1

Baton Rouge, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Walk-On’s Every Tuesday is Fat Tuesday program is making its highly anticipated return just in time for carnival season!

From now until Mardi Gras on March 1, Walk-On’s is inviting guests to grab their krewe and join the restaurant in celebrating Fat Tuesday every Tuesday. On Tuesdays, guests can laissez les bons temps rouler by visiting their nearest Walk-On’s to enjoy a special $5 menu highlighting the brand’s Louisiana roots. The $5 menu features these delicious Louisiana classics:

Beignets – A Louisiana dessert staple that’s worth all the powdered sugar that will likely end up … everywhere.

– A Louisiana dessert staple that’s worth all the powdered sugar that will likely end up … everywhere. Cup of Gumbo – A heavily seasoned creole stew with tender duck and cajun andouille sausage seasoned with onions, parsley, bell pepper, and served over rice.

– A heavily seasoned creole stew with tender duck and cajun andouille sausage seasoned with onions, parsley, bell pepper, and served over rice. Mad Mary – A vodka heavy bloody mary featuring Mad Garnish: cucumber slices, peppadew pepper, green beans, olive, bacon, lemon wheel and a signature Tabasco mini bottle stirrer.

– A vodka heavy bloody mary featuring Mad Garnish: cucumber slices, peppadew pepper, green beans, olive, bacon, lemon wheel and a signature Tabasco mini bottle stirrer. Death Valley – A 16-ounce version of the signature drink named after the stadium that sits less than a mile from Walk-On’s original location in Baton Rouge. Svedka Vodka, Don Q Cristal Rum, triple sec, Razzmatazz, orange juice and pineapple juice.

Tuesday isn’t the only day Walk-On’s is celebrating Carnival season. Starting today, loyalty members will receive a $5 cup of gumbo and beignet reward in their Walk-On’s Rewards wallet to use once daily.

“At Walk-On’s, we love to share our rich culture with guests,” said Senior Vice President of Culinary and Supply Chain Mike Turner. “There’s nothing like Fat Tuesday in Louisiana and we can’t wait to bring a taste of it to our guests every Tuesday leading up to Mardi Gras. We hope everyone gets a chance to celebrate with us and take advantage of these great specials on our signature Louisiana food and drinks.”

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Louisiana cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com .

Walk-On’s: Game Day With A Taste Of Louisiana.

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit www.walkonsfranchising.com or contact Kelly Parker, director of franchise sales & real estate, at 225.330.4533.

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

More from Walk-On’s

The post Celebrate Fat Tuesday Every Tuesday During Carnival Season at Walk-On’s first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.