Celebrate the Drink that Fixes Everything on National Tequila Day at On The Border

$1 OTB Meltdowns®, $2 cup of queso, $3 Cuervo shot and $4 Cuervo Margarita available on July 24

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) As a wise philosopher once said, “always take life with a grain of salt … plus a lime … and a shot of tequila.”

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina® is celebrating these philosophical words with toast-worthy specials on National Tequila Day!

During this very special holiday on Wednesday, July 24, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand invites tequila-lovers to enjoy tequila, limes and good times with celebratory specials that’ll have you chanting, “uno, dos, tres, Cuervo!”

$1 Meltdown ®

$2 Cup of queso

$3 Cuervo shot

$4 Cuervo Rita

“Tequila is always the life of the party, not to mention the fact that On The Border has been serving up the best margaritas in the business for over 36 years, so celebrating National Tequila Day was a no-brainer,” said EdithAnn Ramey, senior vice president of marketing at On The Border. “This year, our tequila specials feature Jose Cuervo, which is the best-selling tequila in the world for a reason. We can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next week!”

These epic holiday specials will be available from open to close at On The Border. So mark your calendar and don’t miss out on the fiesta. For more information and the location nearest you, visit ontheborder.com.

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning Margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 150 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com