Celebrate Dad This Father’s Day with a Mighty, Delicious Prime Rib Special at Logan’s Roadhouse

Slow-roasted Prime Rib and other features for Father’s Day available at The Real American Roadhouse June 17-19

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Logan’s Roadhouse is roasting up some new featured menu items so guests can show appreciation to their dads this Father’s Day!

From June 17-19, The Real American Roadhouse will offer specials that are inspired by all the hardworking dads out there, including a 12-ounce USDA cut of slow-roasted, hand-carved-to-order Prime Rib that’s seasoned to perfection for only $29.99. Pair this juicy cut of meat with any Roadhouse sides or upgrade to a premium side of Sautéed Red Wine Garlic Mushrooms – that is only available on Father’s Day.

“At Logan’s, we want to provide a memorable experience for dads and families everywhere as they celebrate the Roadhouse way on this special day,” said SPB Hospitality Marketing Senior Director Kristen Hohl. “Our Prime Rib will be featured on our menu with many premium options that give an extra rewarding bite so guests can thank their dads for all that they do.”

Along with its Father’s Day specials, Logan’s will feature craveable starters like its Made-From-Scratch Loaded Potato Skins, Roadhouse ‘Shrooms, and Beer-Battered Onion Rings. For the main course, guests can select other Roadhouse favorites such as the 16-ounce Smokehouse T-Bone, Surf & Turf Trio, Wood-Grilled Salmon, Full Rack of Ribs, and Mesquite-Grilled Pork Chops. Say cheers to Dad with select Bourbon and Whiskey cocktails, or an ice-cold beer from the barrel! All wine and specialty cocktails from Logan’s regular beverage menu will be available, or guests can enjoy a signature Logan’s Big Barrel of ice-cold beer. To see more Father’s Day specials, visit logansroadhouse.com/menu/fathers-day .

Guests can also add premium toppers to their steak: garlic butter, Brewski Onions®, crispy onions, bourbon butter, sautéed mushrooms, blue cheese butter & bacon, creamy spinach, or add a skewer of grilled shrimp served with garlic dill sauce to any entrée! Round out the meal by treating dad to a decadent slice of Big Ole Cheesecake or a Mississippi Brownie.

To top everything off, from now until Father’s Day, guests who buy $50 worth of gift cards get a $10 Bonus Card. The Bonus Card can be redeemed the day after it’s received until July 31. Double Bonus Days are online ONLY from June 9-12. In addition, from June 17-19, guests who dine in or order through the Logan’s Rewards app will receive double rewards points. These offers are not available in North Carolina, South Carolina or Augusta, Georgia.

Logan’s Father’s Day specials can be enjoyed in-restaurant or for to-go on June 19. Guests can pre-order through the Logan’s Rewards App or by visiting orders.logansroadhouse.com .

To learn more about the Real American Roadhouse, visit logansroadhouse.com .

About Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Houston. Offering mesquite wood-grilled steaks, signature yeast rolls and American-inspired signature favorites for 28 years, Logan’s has 115 corporate and 22 franchise restaurants in 23 states. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com and follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, J. Alexander’s Restaurant, Merus Grill, Redlands Grill, Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill, Overland Park Grill and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

