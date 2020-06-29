Celebrate the ‘Colors of Summer’ with Fresh Veggies and Vibrant Tie-Dyes at Barberitos

Burrito chain encourages guests to eat healthy entrees and wear tie-dye shirts with ESPN broadcaster and health fitness fanatic David Pollack

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Barberitos , a fast-casual burrito restaurant wth 50 locations throughout the Southeast, has launched several initiatives to ‘Celebrate the Colors of Summer’ by serving its guests healthy, colorful food. Along with offering its farm-fresh ingredients, Barberitos is launching tie-dye shirts, offering vegan options and letting guests order David Pollack’s go-to meal all summer long.

“We always take pride in serving healthy, farm-fresh ingredients that we purchase from local farmers wherever possible,” said Barberitos Founder & CEO Downing Barber. “The warm weather is the perfect time to encourage people to eat fresh food and celebrate the ‘Colors of Summer.’”

The ‘Colors of Summer’ campaign includes:

Vegan Menu Items – Tofu, which is made in-house daily, is available along with numerous fresh vegetable toppings, beans, tortillas, chips and salsas.

– Tofu, which is made in-house daily, is available along with numerous fresh vegetable toppings, beans, tortillas, chips and salsas. Order David Pollack’s Favorite Meal – Guests will have a chance to guess Pollack’s go-to Barbs order on social media. Barberitos will reveal his order for fans to enjoy the healthy and hearty option for themselves.

– Guests will have a chance to guess Pollack’s go-to Barbs order on social media. Barberitos will reveal his order for fans to enjoy the healthy and hearty option for themselves. Tie-Dye Shirts – Guests can purchase red, green and pink tie-dye t-shirts throughout the summer at barberitos.com/merchandising . The shirts are a collaboration with Grubbwear, an apparel company founded by a University of Georgia student.

Barberitos is a Southwestern Grille dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in a fast-casual restaurant environment. Many of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, pork, fish, rice and beans.

For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and community, please visit www.barberitos.com .

