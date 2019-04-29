Celebrate Cinco with Five Days of Value at Taco John’s

Five tacos for only $5 at iconic West-Tex restaurant May 1-5

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Taco John’s is connecting with its Mexican roots for Cinco de Mayo and celebrating with five days of incredible value.

The iconic West-Tex restaurant is honoring Cinco de Mayo by offering a delicious special at an unbeatable price all week long. From May 1 to May 5, enjoy five beef softshell tacos for only $5 (prices may vary by location).

Taco John’s loads a warm tortilla with 100% American beef seasoned to perfection and tops it off with crisp, fresh lettuce, premium cheddar cheese and its signature mild sauce. Having owned the trademark for “Taco Tuesday” since 1989, Taco John’s has developed a reputation throughout the Midwest for its outstanding tacos.

“There’s no better way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo than by indulging in tacos at Taco John’s,” said Alan Wright, Taco John’s Vice President for Marketing. “For five days, our guests are getting an incredible deal to celebrate the best food in the world, tacos! High quality, delicious food at a price that’s even more appealing, what more could you want?”

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items like fan-favorite Potato Olés®. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

