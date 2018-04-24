Celebrate Cinco De Mayo At DFW’s Only Three-Story Outdoor Patio

Latin bands, $6 margaritas, Mexican cuisine and more at Legacy Hall May 5

Plano, TX (RestaurantNews.com) With the addition of its new Box Garden, Legacy Hall now has nine bars, three patios and a 600-square-foot entertainment stage – everything you need to fiesta like there’s no mañana for Cinco de Mayo.

On Saturday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., revelers of all ages are invited to dine, drink and discover everything that Legacy Hall and the all-new Box Garden – North Texas’ ultimate outdoor patio and entertainment venue – has to offer during its all-day fiesta.

Drink your way through Legacy Hall with $6 holiday margaritas. All five bars in the Box Garden will have their own featured margarita, including the Tiki Marg, TX Marg, Agave Lime Fully Dressed, Marg Snow Cone and more.

Discover an amazing Latin-inspired music lineup, starting with the shimmering rumba flamenco rhythms of Russ Hewitt, then kick it into high gear with the Mariachi Rosas Divinas, an all-female mariachi band who will be singing and swinging in traditional festive attire. Late night will have guests out on the dance floor to the beat of Havana NRG, a new breed of Latin concussion band.

Dine – can’t forget the food! Mexican fare is practically the state food of Texas. Tacos Patron, Flautas And Quesadillas (FAQ), and Bravazo Rotisserie will all have special menu items during the event. Acclaimed chef Enrique Urrutia from Bravazo will make a classic Chicken Mole, while his friends at Tacos Patron will offer Papas Mole Fries and Mexican flag jello cups. FAQ will make traditional churros and provide free chips and salsa upon request.

You won’t discover a better musical lineup, abundant food selections (from 23 food stalls) and such a wide variety of margaritas anywhere else. So throw on your sombrero and head to Legacy Hall on May 5 for Cinco de Mayo. And stay tuned for more special announcements by checking out Legacy Hall’s Facebook page.

Legacy Hall is located at 7800 Windrose Ave. in Plano’s acclaimed Legacy West development and is open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m. to midnight, and Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. With accommodations for groups up to 2,000, Legacy Hall is the go-to spot for an unforgettable party. To see the full list of food stalls and the chefs and restaurateurs behind them, visit legacyfoodhall.com/food-stalls.

