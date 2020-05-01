Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Del Taco Style

Del Taco has unveiled fun plans for Cinco de Mayo.
Taco Night All Day Long
- Get Taco Night deals at Del Taco ALL DAY (e.g., 3 Value Tacos for $1.49) via takeout, drive-thru, delivery via app, and delivery via Postmates on 5/5
Delivery Deals
- Get FREE delivery on Postmates when you use a special code, which will be shared on Del Taco’s social media pages on 5/5
- Get $3 off $15 or more Del Taco delivery order on Postmates, no code necessary
Spice up the Party with Del Taco Zoom Backgrounds
- Get a FREE Cinco de Mayo-themed Zoom background so that anyone can host a Cinco de Mayo party with friends while maintaining social distance
- Backgrounds will be available to download here beginning on 5/4: deltaco.com/backgrounds
Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. The brand’s campaign further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.