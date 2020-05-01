Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Del Taco Style

Del Taco has unveiled fun plans for Cinco de Mayo.

Taco Night All Day Long

Get Taco Night deals at Del Taco ALL DAY (e.g., 3 Value Tacos for $1.49) via takeout, drive-thru, delivery via app, and delivery via Postmates on 5/5

Delivery Deals

Get FREE delivery on Postmates when you use a special code, which will be shared on Del Taco’s social media pages on 5/5

Get $3 off $15 or more Del Taco delivery order on Postmates, no code necessary



Spice up the Party with Del Taco Zoom Backgrounds

Get a FREE Cinco de Mayo-themed Zoom background so that anyone can host a Cinco de Mayo party with friends while maintaining social distance

Backgrounds will be available to download here beginning on 5/4: deltaco.com/backgrounds