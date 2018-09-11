Celebrate #ChocolateMilkshakeDay at Back Yard Burgers Sept. 12

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) They’re refreshing and delicious. And, on Sept. 12, to honor National Chocolate Milk Shake Day, all shakes at Back Yard Burgers are half off.

“Nothing goes better with a hot, delicious Back Yard Burger than a cold, sweet shake,” Scott Shotter, CEO of Back Yard Bugers, said. “Whether it’s chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla, one of our hand-scooped shakes is the best way to finish your meal.”

Back Yard Burger shakes are made fresh with hand-scooped real ice cream for the taste and quality you expect from the home of the better-burger concept. Eight ounces of real ice cream are added by hand and then mixed with whole milk to create the milkshake, which is then topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Americans’ love affair with milkshakes began many years ago. The first references to the term “milkshake” appeared in print in 1885. By the early 1900s, the milkshake had become a delicious treat that the whole family enjoyed. The invention of the blender in 1922 (specifically for the milkshake!) changed the texture of the delicious dessert to the thick and yummy consistency we love today.

On Wednesday, Sept. 12, participating Back Yard Burger locations will be offering milkshakes for half price in honor of National Chocolate Milkshake Day. Be sure to hashtag your delicious treat with #ChocolateMilkShakeDay and #BackyardBurgers.

About Back Yard Burgers

Founded in 1987 in Cleveland, Miss., Back Yard Burgers is a better-burger concept that takes pride in its uncompromising commitment to providing custom, flame-grilled variety with care. The company’s franchise partners and employees are passionate about offering the freshest ingredients and to serving the same high-quality food and hospitality that they would offer to family and friends in their own backyards. Along with offering made-to-order 100 percent Black Angus burgers, Back Yard Burgers’ menu also includes a variety of grilled chicken sandwiches, fresh salads, and hand-scooped milkshakes. Today, the brand operates 51 locations in 11 states. Back Yard Burgers is a strong supporter of Share Our Strength – No Kid Hungry, whose goal is to end childhood hunger in America. For more information visit: www.backyardburgers.com.

