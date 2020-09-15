Celebrate the Change in Seasons with Coolgreens’ Fall Menu Refresh

Healthy lifestyle eatery debuts Ham & Jam, available from Sept. 15 – Nov. 15

Oklahoma City, OK ( RestaurantNews.com ) Coolgreens is getting into the seasonal spirit with the debut of a warm new sandwich that’s perfect for the crisp fall weather!

Now through Nov. 15, guests can enjoy Coolgreens’ Ham and Jam – a sandwich on a Ciabatta bun with sliced ham, shredded Mozzarella cheese, fresh arugula and blueberry pepper jam. Plus, you can bring your little one with you to try the healthy lifestyle eatery’s new Kids PB & J – a Ciabatta bun or Rye bread with peanut butter and blueberry jam.

To add to the excitement, Coolgreens is adding ham as a protein option to its menu! Guests can order ham as their protein of choice on any salad, wrap or grain bowl.

“At Coolgreens, we are always working on new ways to provide our guests with food that ‘feeds your life,’” said CEO Robert Lee. “With our new adult and kids sandwiches, family and friends can get together to embrace the new season with a refreshed menu that offers nutritious, flavorful food. We know our guests have been in search of more protein options, so with the addition of 100% natural ham to our menu, we will meet the needs of even more guests this season.”

For more information, please visit coolgreens.com .

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has 10 corporate and franchise fast-casual restaurants in Oklahoma, Texas and Nebraska. The brand also offers a unique franchising opportunity with its Coolgreens Market® – a smart refrigerator that enables consumers to grab healthy, chef-inspired meals on-the-go. Coolgreens was named one of FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations. To learn more about Coolgreens, please visit coolgreens.com . For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post Celebrate the Change in Seasons with Coolgreens' Fall Menu Refresh first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.