Celebrate with Bennigan’s New Summer Shenanigan’s Menu

Iconic restaurant brand rolls out new sensational summer cocktails and entrées, available through Aug. 9

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bennigan’s is giving its guests another reason to enjoy fun under the sun this season at their neighborhood pub with its new Summer Shenanigan’s menu!

Curated by Bennigan’s own Legendary chef and mixology team, the new summer menu features craveable summertime menu items and refreshing, handcrafted cocktails. Now through Aug. 9, the iconic brand is inviting guests to participate in some Summer Shenanigans with chef-inspired items, featuring a touch of American Fare with Irish Hospitality:

Baja Chorizo Pub Bites – Three of Bennigan’s summertime Pub Bites featuring Johnsonville® Chorizo Sausage Strips that have been seasoned to perfection with a robust blend of spices. Stacked high on mini-Brioche buns brushed with made-from-scratch jalapeño cilantro aioli, crisp shredded lettuce and a slice of Roma tomato. Served with crispy fried haystack onions.

– Three of Bennigan’s summertime Pub Bites Cheeseburger Chorizo Pub Bites

– Three hand-crafted cheeseburgers with American cheese stacked with robust Johnsonville® Chorizo Sausage Strips. Served on mini-Brioche buns lathered with Bennigan’s made-from-scratch jalapeño cilantro aioli and crisp shredded lettuce. Served with crispy fried haystack onions.

– Three hand-crafted cheeseburgers with American cheese stacked with robust Johnsonville® Chorizo Sausage Strips. Served on mini-Brioche buns lathered with Bennigan’s made-from-scratch jalapeño cilantro aioli and crisp shredded lettuce. Served with crispy fried haystack onions. The Rueben Brat – A unique twist on an Irish favorite! Juicy with a pop of spice, Johnsonville® Ultimate Jalapeño Cheddar Sausages grilled to perfection, layered with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing. Served with toasted Rye bread and our Homestyle French Fries seasoned with sea salt.

– A unique twist on an Irish favorite! Juicy with a pop of spice, Johnsonville® Ultimate Jalapeño Cheddar Sausages grilled to perfection, layered with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing. Served with toasted Rye bread and our Homestyle French Fries seasoned with sea salt. The Dudley – A juicy, perfectly seasoned half pound hand-crafted burger topped with melted Cheddar cheese and grilled Johnsonville® Ultimate Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage, then slathered with house-made, bourbon-infused bacon onion marmalade on a toasted Brioche bun with crisp lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with our Homestyle French Fries seasoned with sea salt.

The fun doesn’t stop there! Crafted with fresh, seasonal ingredients and the spirit of the Irish in mind, guests can enjoy the revitalizing flavors of summer with these new Legendary libations:

Seashore Luau – Sit back and enjoy the ocean breeze with a cool refreshing blend of Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, DeKuyper Blue Curacao, Finest Call Piña Colada Mix and pineapple juice.

– Sit back and enjoy the ocean breeze with a cool refreshing blend of Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, DeKuyper Blue Curacao, Finest Call Piña Colada Mix and pineapple juice. Island Fireball – Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour, Finest Call Passion Fruit Purée, Finest Call Watermelon Purée, and Red Bull® Red Edition. You’ll feel like you’re sitting around the Tiki campfire with this one!

– Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour, Finest Call Passion Fruit Purée, Finest Call Watermelon Purée, and Red Bull® Red Edition. You’ll feel like you’re sitting around the Tiki campfire with this one! Tropical Vibes – Transport yourself to the sandy beaches of the islands! Parrot Bay Passion Fruit Rum, Monin Stone Fruit, Finest Call Mango Purée, pineapple juice and Red Bull® Yellow Edition.

– Transport yourself to the sandy beaches of the islands! Parrot Bay Passion Fruit Rum, Monin Stone Fruit, Finest Call Mango Purée, pineapple juice and Red Bull® Yellow Edition. Summer Twisted Tea – Twisted Hard Iced Tea flavored with your choice of Finest Call Mango, Peach, Passion Fruit or Watermelon Purée. Simply refreshing on a hot summer day!

– Twisted Hard Iced Tea flavored with your choice of Finest Call Mango, Peach, Passion Fruit or Watermelon Purée. Simply refreshing on a hot summer day! Cupcake Rosé – Say hello to summer sunshine with elegant flavors of watermelon, strawberry and white nectarine that lead to a silky texture and a refreshing finish.

“At Bennigan’s, we are relentlessly focused on elevating our food and drinks so we can deliver on the memorable experience that defines our brand,” said Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “Our in-house innovation team and mixologists specially crafted this seasonal menu to spotlight unique flavors that’ll take our guests on the summer vacation of their dreams, from the comfort of their neighborhood tavern. Our new lineup is only available for a limited time, so we invite all loyal Bennigan’s fans and newcomers alike to visit us and enjoy our chef-inspired dishes while sipping on summer flavors!”

For your nearest location, menu, hours and additional information, visit Bennigans.com .

You’re with friends at Bennigan’s. The American Legend!

About Legendary Restaurant Brands

Legendary Restaurant Brands owns the iconic Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale brands – the pioneers of casual dining. Bennigan’s is a high-energy neighborhood full-service restaurant that is redefining and leading casual dining again. With chef-driven food, innovative drinks and warm, friendly Irish hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences to every guest and offers a franchise model capable of compelling returns on investment. The polished, fast-casual brand Bennigan’s On The Fly was designed for non-traditional venues, including hotels, or as a delivery-only virtual model that can be operated out of an existing commercial kitchen. Steak and Ale is another American Original poised for a triumphant return. Redefined as a 21st Century polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for affordable, family-friendly steakhouses.

To join Bennigan’s Legendary franchise family, visit LegendaryRestaurantBrands.com or call 800.804.5049.

Contact:

Laron Roland

Champion

469-951-0455

lroland@championmgt.com

