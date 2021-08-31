Celebrate Back-to-School Season with Big Deal Burger’s New Special





Virtual burger and sandwich concept offers $5 off and free delivery for a limited time on orders over $25

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The back-to-school season just got more convenient for busy families with the launch of Big Deal Burger ’s new offers for its customizable burgers and sandwiches!

For a limited time only, guests can kick back and relax while Dickey’s Family Brands does the cooking because Big Deal Burger is offering $5 off and free delivery on any order over $25 with the code “5OFF25” at bigdealburgerco.com . Plus, fans can score free hand-cut, crispy fries from the virtual concept when they use the code “FREEFRIES” with any sandwich.

“Back-to-school season can be a hectic time for kids and their parents,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We want families to be able to enjoy starting the school year and create memories without the added stress of having to cook. And to top it off, Big Deal Burger’s delicious, customizable items are sure to hit the spot after a long day in class. We can’t wait to see more fans fall in love with these mouthwatering burgers and sandwiches!”

Big Deal Burger’s menu allows guests to build their own all-star burger or sandwich by choosing a protein – a single or double all-beef patty, Impossible Burger patty, pit-smoked marinated chicken, Polish sausage or spicy cheddar sausage – then adding toppings and a mouthwatering sauce to finish, all served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun. Pair your delicious creation with one of Big Deal Burger’s savory sides: seasoned, brisket cheese, Cajun or buffalo ranch fries; cole slaw; or mac and cheese.

All of Big Deal Burger’s tasty menu items are available for pickup or delivery at bigdealburgerco.com or through UberEats, GrubHub and DoorDash. For more information or to find the location nearest to you, visit bigdealburgerco.com .

About Dickey’s Restaurant Brands

Dickey’s Restaurant Brands, a division of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., operates delivery-only virtual concepts Wing Boss and Big Deal Burger. Wing Boss serves boss-sized bone-in or boneless hickory pit-smoked chicken wings, and Big Deal Burger offers quality burgers with unique sauces and toppings for one-of-a-kind burger creations that include barbecue-inspired toppings like brisket or sausage. Learn more at wingboss.com or bigdealburgerco.com .

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

Contact:

Chrissy Bachman

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

312-399-5822

cbachman@dickeys.com

