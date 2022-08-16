Celebrate Back to School with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

World’s largest barbecue brand offers Family Packs and Kids Eat FREE on Sundays for back to school

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) It’s that time of year again, back to school! The kiddos are excited, and the parents are scrambling to prepare for the new school year. You can always find help at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit , who make it easier for their loyal guests to enjoy the season with Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

You don’t have to suffer with the “Sunday Scaries” anymore. Dickey’s guests can head to participating Dickey’s stores every Sunday for a delicious, hickory-smoked meal. Enjoy our fan favorite BBQ menu items on Sundays where Kids Eat Free! Dine in at your local barbecue joint or enjoy your meal from the comfort of your own home, available for dine in, carry out and delivery. With a variety of barbecue menu items, there is a little bit of everything for everyone in the family.

You read that right, every Sunday, all day long, children can receive a free Kids Meal with a minimum order of $12 or more in store or by using the code KEFOLO online.

“Dickeys is perfect for families on the go,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We know back to school can be a crazy time for many, so we want to offer an easy meal option at a reasonable price. Planning dinner doesn’t have to be stressful, especially when our Texas-style barbecue is a convenient, delicious solution any day of the week.” One Kids Meal per check with a minimum $12 purchase. Available at participating Dickey’s locations only. Kids 12 and under. Not valid with any other coupons, offers, discounts or promotions.

That’s not all! Getting back into the groove of school can be difficult. Busy school nights consist of homework, extracurricular activities, tutoring, and preparing dinner for the family. Luckily for barbecue fans and foodies across the country, Dickey’s is offering $5 off of its Family Packs with the code “5OFFPACKS” online or on the Dickey’s App .

To learn more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play .

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow:

Wing Boss on Facebook , Instagram and Tik Tok

Trailer Birds on Facebook , Instagram and Tik Tok

Big Deal Burger on Facebook , Instagram and Tik Tok

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. , the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.Dickeys.com .

Contact:

Shannon Santos

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

214-334-8066

ssantos@dickeys.com

More from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

The post Celebrate Back to School with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.