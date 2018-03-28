Cedar House serving up Lebanese cuisine in Lincoln Park, plus more openings

The Younan family has been in the restaurant industry for more than 20 years and now, after two iterations of restaurant Kan Zaman closed because of lease issues, has opened a new spot in Lincoln Park called Cedar House.

The restaurant is focused on Lebanese, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, and all the recipes come straight from Elias Younan’s parents who emigrated from Beirut to Chicago in the 1960s. Hermiz Younan, Elias’ father, quit his corporate job in the ’90s and opened a small deli in the back of a liquor store, serving bites like baba ghanoush, hummus and spinach pies — all his or his wife Helene’s recipes.

Customers began to encourage him to open his own restaurant, and a year later, he opened Kan Zaman in Andersonville. The restaurant was there for 10 years before moving to River North for another 10. Both featured pillow seating and belly dancers on the weekends.

But when the lease came up in River North, the Younans opted for a smaller operation focused on the food, so they opened Cedar House. The name is a nod to their Lebanese roots, as well as their desire to make and serve the same food they would eat at home.

“I think it’s excellent,” Elias said of the smaller space. “It gives us more of that intimate atmosphere and ability to control the product a lot better.”

But customers can still expect those home-style recipes, like the beef shish kebab, made with aged tenderloin.

“We have some customers that have been coming to us for 20 years just for that,” Elias Younan said.

They also make the baba ghanoush in the traditional way with roasted eggplant, which gives it a smoky flavor just as it has been served since Hermiz Younan’s first foray into the restaurant business.

Elias Younan said customers also love the chicken shawarma wrap, made in the traditional Lebanese style: A pita is stuffed with chicken, garlic spread, Middle Eastern-style pickles and parsley before being toasted.

“We want people to walk away knowing they got served good-quality food,” Elias said. “It’s just straightforward. That’s what a restaurant should be.”

The restaurant is still in its soft-opening stage, meaning they are still perfecting the menu, but the owners plan to be fully ready by the end of April.

655 W. Armitage Ave., 312-643-0933

OTHER OPENINGS

FULTON MARKET — Capriotti’s opened its second location in Fulton Market, bringing sandwiches like The Bobbie, made with turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, and the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and coleslaw. 171 N. Aberdeen St., 312-988-0670, capriottis.com.

THE LOOP — Minigrow, from the creators of Honeygrow, is bringing customizable noodle and salad bowls to the Loop with bases like zucchini noodles, toppings like dashi-poached salmon and roasted broccoli, and sauces like togarashi ranch. 28 S. Wabash Ave., 312-854-3393, minigrow.com.

WICKER PARK — Bonci is opening its second Chicago location right next to the Blue Line, so you can pick up its Roman-style pizza on your way home from work. 1566 N. Damen Ave., bonciusa.com

THE LOOP — The Midland Social Club is opening inside the W Chicago and will channel flavors from Chicago’s neighborhoods, like Chinatown Sticky Pork, Taquitos de Pilsen, West Town Pierogis and South Loop Border Mussels. Cocktails will also have Chicago-themed names, like the Cloud Gate, made with vodka, gin, creme de violette, Italicus (a bergamot-flavored aperitif), lime and an edible flower. 172 W. Adams St., 312-332-1200, wchicagocitycenter.com

LINCOLN PARK — Old Grounds Social, formerly named FareGrounds and in the place of Barn & Company, is opening Thursday, with a Chicago-style burger that matches toppings of a Chicago-style hot dog, frozen drinks, cocktails and beers, and weekend brunch. The restaurant will have swinging chairs and bonfires outside on the patio, and pool tables, shuffle boards and TVs inside. 950 W. Wrightwood Ave., 773-832-4000, ogschicago.com

ICYMI

HIGHLAND PARK — Greenwood restaurant, sibling to Ballaro, opens in Highland Park.

NEAR WEST SIDE — Mad West brings food and coffee to United Center.

STREETERVILLE — Miller’s Pub reopens after a $1 million renovation.

STREETERVILLE — Billy Goat Tavern reveals a secret Obama burger and a new party room.

NEAR NORTH — Trump Hotel is closing Chicago restaurant Sixteen to reconcept.

LINCOLN SQUARE — Cafe Selmarie will close for renovations.

CLOSINGS

GRESHAM — Three Chefs Restaurant has closed, according to its Facebook page, which also said that a new location is coming soon. 8125 S. Halsted St., 773-483-8111.

RIVER NORTH — Yu Choy is closed because of leasing issues, but the management, cook and menu are all moving to China Court in Noble Square. China Court is at 1146 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-292-2388. Yu Choy was formerly at 548 N. Wells St.

SHEFFIELD NEIGHBORS — The Drinkingbird has closed, Eater first reported. On Facebook, the bar changed all of its photos to a photo of a tombstone with the words “Famous for Nothing May 2012-February 2018.” 2201 N. Clybourn Ave.

