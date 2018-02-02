Caviar and chicharron makes for a decadent pairing of high and low

Didja hear? Caviar is having a moment. From spots like Cafe Marie Jeanne, which serves steelhead roe toast and caviar-topped omelets, to BLVD’s opulent caviar service, it seems as if everyone is getting in on the fish egg game.

Going all in is Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar, in Humboldt Park. The spot features a range of caviar from as little as $10, making enjoyment of the luxe ingredient a little easier on the wallet.

Chef-partner Guy Meilke’s black bread and caviar spread, with an assortment of accoutrements, is an accessible way to try caviar: Slather butter on the thick, soft bread and go to town on the tin of fish eggs of your choosing. Dining with a small group? Indulge the table in a high-meets-low splurge with an order of freshly fried chicharron ($6), still crackling with heat, and a tin of Polanco caviar from Uruguay ($60). The crispy, salty rind is earthy and obviously meaty, while the fine, tiny pearls of caviar pop delicately when eaten in tandem. The result is a hit of savory on savory that is at once decadent and low-key — luxury for the people.

2700 W. Chicago Ave., 773-661-9577, heritage-chicago.com

jbhernandez@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @joeybear85

Review: Heritage, where a dollop of caviar goes great on about everything »

Hollywood-inspired BLVD releases details on its luxe menu »

Drink boozy, obscure cocktails at moody new bar Golden Teardrops »